NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

CSLR raises concern among advisers

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 23 JUL 2021   12:34PM

The Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) has raised concerns about the cost of the government's proposed Compensation Scheme of Last Resort and the fact that super funds and managed investment schemes are excluded from the proposed regulation.

The association points out that the products and services covered by the new law is "very narrow".

Draft documents mention financial advisers, credit providers, credit intermediaries, insurance distributors, and securities dealers. However, deposit products, superannuation funds and managed investment schemes are excluded.

The financial advice industry will seemingly be expected to pick up three-quarters of the cost of this scheme, the AFA said.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Watch now & earn CPD

The annual administration costs of running the scheme are estimated to be at least $3.7 million, which is on top of establishment costs of $6.3 million and the creation of a capital reserve fund of $5 million.

The maximum amount that can be paid out by the CSLR to claimants is $150,000.

"The AFA has previously agreed to the introduction of a CSLR, however that support was on the basis that it would be broadly based and that financial advisers would not be expected to pick up the cost of product failures. Unfortunately, that is not the case," the association said.

The scheme has a $250 million annual cap.

"The amount is considered high enough to fund claims for compensation in circumstances where there has been a large or 'black swan' event relating to a financial firm providing an in-scope financial product or service," the government's proposal paper reads.

The AFA said: "We are very concerned about the cost of this new scheme and the potential risk in the event of a black swan product failure. There are a range of caps, and controls around secondary levies, however the overall annual cap is $250m."

Consultation for the CSLR ends on August 13.

Read more: AFACompensation Scheme of Last Resort
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AFA slams new SOA measures
Former AFA chief in new role
FAR draft legislation released
Potential small carve out for annual renewal law
AFA appoints partnerships GM
Advisers to go forth with claims handling
Delay breach reporting law: AFA
Life Company of the Year named
Wage subsidy to rescue advice industry
Wage subsidy needed for new entrants: AFA

Editor's Choice

New emerging markets ESG fund at Dimensional

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Dimensional's sustainability suite is being expanded with the introduction of a new emerging markets fund with an ESG filter.

Pendal open to more acquisitions

KANIKA SOOD
Pendal chief executive Nick Good says the firm is not ruling out future acquisitions, as it finalises its $414 million purchase of US value-oriented manager Thompson, Siegel and Walmsley.

Victorian government agency hunts for fund manager

KANIKA SOOD
The Victoria government's LaunchVic is looking for a fund manager to run a $120million startup fund.

CSLR raises concern among advisers

KARREN VERGARA
The Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) has raised concerns about the cost of the government's proposed Compensation Scheme of Last Resort and the fact that super funds and managed investment schemes are excluded from the proposed regulation.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Neil Younger

MANAGING DIRECTOR
FORTNUM PRIVATE WEALTH LTD
The new frontier for financial advisers requires leadership, cultural alignment and commitment. Fortnum Private Wealth managing director and chief executive Neil Younger tells Karren Vergara how he's leading those efforts.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.