CSLR raises concern among advisers

The Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) has raised concerns about the cost of the government's proposed Compensation Scheme of Last Resort and the fact that super funds and managed investment schemes are excluded from the proposed regulation.

The association points out that the products and services covered by the new law is "very narrow".

Draft documents mention financial advisers, credit providers, credit intermediaries, insurance distributors, and securities dealers. However, deposit products, superannuation funds and managed investment schemes are excluded.

The financial advice industry will seemingly be expected to pick up three-quarters of the cost of this scheme, the AFA said.

The annual administration costs of running the scheme are estimated to be at least $3.7 million, which is on top of establishment costs of $6.3 million and the creation of a capital reserve fund of $5 million.

The maximum amount that can be paid out by the CSLR to claimants is $150,000.

"The AFA has previously agreed to the introduction of a CSLR, however that support was on the basis that it would be broadly based and that financial advisers would not be expected to pick up the cost of product failures. Unfortunately, that is not the case," the association said.

The scheme has a $250 million annual cap.

"The amount is considered high enough to fund claims for compensation in circumstances where there has been a large or 'black swan' event relating to a financial firm providing an in-scope financial product or service," the government's proposal paper reads.

The AFA said: "We are very concerned about the cost of this new scheme and the potential risk in the event of a black swan product failure. There are a range of caps, and controls around secondary levies, however the overall annual cap is $250m."

Consultation for the CSLR ends on August 13.