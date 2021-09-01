NEWS
Executive Appointments

Crypto platform hires former Spaceship growth lead

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 SEP 2021   11:43AM

An Australian cryptocurrency micro-investment platform has bolstered its team, hiring from Spaceship.

Bamboo appointed Anna Cheng, former AP growth at Spaceship, to join its team in an advisory capacity.

Cheng was Spaceship's third employee, joining the startup as it launched, and departed her role there in 2019.

Since then, Cheng has gone on to hold growth roles at several firms including Brighte.

Growing its team, Bamboo appointed Josh Thillagaratnam as chief marketing officer. He was formerly head of digital marketing and sales at Xero.

Also joining Bamboo as a director is Colton Dillion, formerly chief marketing officer and global director at Acorns US.

"Bamboo has grown their active investors over eleven times in the past nine months, and we've helped those users save and invest over $9 million in digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum," Bamboo chief executive Blake Cassidy said.

"As we expand, we're taking our rate of growth up a notch, and we see Josh, Colton and Anna to be pivotal in us shifting gears. What these three have in common is a track record of growing consumer fintech brands into household names through clever and extremely effective marketing efforts."

Bamboo is looking to launch an SMSF product soon and is currently in the final stages of series A funding.

BambooSpaceshipAnna ChengColton DillionJosh ThillagaratnamBitcoinBlake CassidyBrighteEthereumXero
