Crypto exchanges to obey financial services rulebook

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 16 OCT 2023   12:20PM

The government plans to mandate that crypto exchanges adhere to Australian financial services laws, requiring digital asset platform operators to obtain an AFSL.

Treasury's Regulating digital asset platforms' consultation, released today, mandates that exchanges with over $5 million in assets or an individual client holding more than $1500 obtain an AFSL.

Exchanges meeting these conditions will be obligated to operate "efficiently, honestly, and fairly."

Further, they'll be required to manage conflicts of interest and establish a compensation mechanism for retail clients who incur loss or damage due to breaches of AFSL obligations.

In a joint statement, treasurer Jim Chalmers and assistant treasurer Stephen Jones highlighted that digital asset platforms will also adhere to "minimum standards" for holding tokens, custody software, and transacting tokens.

"The Albanese government is acting methodically to ensure that consumers are adequately protected, and innovation can flourish," they said.

"Our proposals have been designed to ensure they're consistent with other jurisdictions, adopt existing financial service laws as appropriate, and create new bespoke obligations in the areas of highest risk."

Failures of crypto platforms, both in Australia and internationally, have resulted in asset losses for Australians or left them queuing up with other creditors. For instance, the FTX collapse impacted around 50,000 Australian consumers.

According to the consultation paper, these failures shared common issues: asset loss for customers, poor management, flawed governance, operational vulnerabilities, fraudulent activities, and pervasive conflicts of interest.

"The proposed reforms seek to reduce the risk of these collapses happening by lifting the standard of the operation of platforms and increasing oversight," Chalmers and Jones said.

BTC Markets chief executive Caroline Bowler called the consultation a "positive progression for the crypto industry."

"Digital assets are so clearly the future of financial services," she said.

"It's imperative the country keeps pace with our international peers, with a robust regulatory framework."

However, Kraken Australia managing director Jonathon Miller outlined concern regarding the regulation potentially ignoring nuances of technology like NFTs.

"I'm hopeful that we can work collaboratively with the government to make sure we don't snuff out the benefits of future innovations in crypto that might fall outside the conventional 'financial services' box," Miller said.

