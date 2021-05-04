Crestone expands national footprint

Crestone Wealth Management has made several hires as it expands into the South Australian market.

It bolstered its South Australian presence by hiring a local team of investment professionals, based in Adelaide.

Kieran Purcell will be manager of advisory for South Australia, joining from Morgans Financial where he was general manager for Adelaide.

He was previously office head for Macquarie in South Australia, where he was responsible for more than 100 employees.

Sonya Brocklehurst will also join Crestone. She was previously a senior private client manager at NAB.

Former ANZ private banker James McBride is also joining Crestone, along with former Westpac Private associate director Nicholas Hamersley and Westpac Premier lending area manager Ida Wong.

All will be advisers, reporting to Purcell.

Crestone said these appointments reaffirm its commitment to the provision of high quality, professional financial advice services to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families.

Crestone chief executive Michael Chisholm said over the past several years the business has been growing a client base in Adelaide and regional South Australia - warranting the establishment of an on-the-ground practice.

"Our entrance into SA presents dual opportunity. Firstly, for HNW and UHNW individuals based in SA, Crestone can provide access to a broader set of global diversified investment opportunities than may currently be available to them," he said.

"Secondly, for local investment professionals or those looking to build a career in SA, Crestone's unique employee-owned business model should prove attractive.

"Our South Australian presence is an exciting growth opportunity and so it was crucial to hire a team with a depth of local experience, aligned to Crestone's strong client-centric culture. We believe it is a testament to our business model that Crestone can attract advisers of this calibre."

The expansion supports Crestone's vision to be the first-choice advisory firm for wealthy individuals across Australia, he added.