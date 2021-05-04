NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Crestone expands national footprint
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 4 MAY 2021   12:07PM

Crestone Wealth Management has made several hires as it expands into the South Australian market.

It bolstered its South Australian presence by hiring a local team of investment professionals, based in Adelaide.

Kieran Purcell will be manager of advisory for South Australia, joining from Morgans Financial where he was general manager for Adelaide.

He was previously office head for Macquarie in South Australia, where he was responsible for more than 100 employees.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

Sonya Brocklehurst will also join Crestone. She was previously a senior private client manager at NAB.

Former ANZ private banker James McBride is also joining Crestone, along with former Westpac Private associate director Nicholas Hamersley and Westpac Premier lending area manager Ida Wong.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

All will be advisers, reporting to Purcell.

Crestone said these appointments reaffirm its commitment to the provision of high quality, professional financial advice services to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families.

Crestone chief executive Michael Chisholm said over the past several years the business has been growing a client base in Adelaide and regional South Australia - warranting the establishment of an on-the-ground practice.

"Our entrance into SA presents dual opportunity. Firstly, for HNW and UHNW individuals based in SA, Crestone can provide access to a broader set of global diversified investment opportunities than may currently be available to them," he said.

"Secondly, for local investment professionals or those looking to build a career in SA, Crestone's unique employee-owned business model should prove attractive.

"Our South Australian presence is an exciting growth opportunity and so it was crucial to hire a team with a depth of local experience, aligned to Crestone's strong client-centric culture. We believe it is a testament to our business model that Crestone can attract advisers of this calibre."

The expansion supports Crestone's vision to be the first-choice advisory firm for wealthy individuals across Australia, he added.

Read more: South AustraliaAdelaideCrestone Wealth ManagementHNWKieran PurcellIda WongJames McBrideMacquarieMichael ChisholmMorgans FinancialNABNicholas HamersleySonya BrocklehurstUHNWWestpac PremierWestpac Private
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
HNWs change views on advice
Chief economist update: Australia's confidence contagion
Milford hires from Macquarie
Morningstar executive joins JANA
Iress hires former dealer group chief
Junk insurance lands Westpac in court
ANZ, CBA settle class action
Super fund appoints head of asset allocation
Former Wallaby departs Westpac for NAB
Prime Value hires from MLC
Editor's Choice
Iress hires former dealer group chief
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Iress has hired the former chief executive of Financial Services Partners at IOOF to a newly created senior role.
New partnership for BC Investment Group
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
BC Investment Group has partnered with Novatti to launch a new banking business in Australia.
Evergreen partners with Generation Life
KANIKA SOOD
Evergreen Consultants has launched a multi-asset portfolio with 18 external managers that is implemented via Generation Life's tax-effective structure.
Rise of the mega funds continues
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Increased merger activity in the superannuation sector will see most of Australia's retirement savings managed by just 12 funds, new research shows.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nick Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.