Superannuation

Crescent Wealth responds to PDS error criticism

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 1 DEC 2022   12:48PM

Crescent Wealth has responded to a significant event notice that said the fund's estimated costs weren't calculated or disclosed correctly, calling the coverage of its errors "misrepresented."

Equity Trustees, the trustee of Crescent Wealth, recently issued a significant events notice following the discovery of a disclosure issue related to indirect cost ratios over several financial reporting periods, resulting in a breach of regulatory standards.

After several days of silence, Crescent Wealth maintained that the significant event notice didn't relate to fees charged, and that all fees charged were correct and accurate. Instead, the fund said the notice reports a disclosure issue to its members.

"Crescent Wealth wishes to clarify facts concerning the fund's compliance with ASIC's revised Regulatory Guide 97 (RG97) and to reassure fund members that proactive steps have been taken to avoid a repeat of past reporting oversight of the disclosure of indirect costs to the fund (i.e., not to the fund member)," Crescent Wealth said.

"The RG97 revised standards govern the reporting of underlying fees and charges incurred by the fund in its management of members' investments and do not directly impact a member's account - except for a very small number of low balance members who benefit from capped fee arrangements."

Therefore, Crescent Wealth stated that for most of its members, the fund's misreporting against RG97 has had no effect on account balances. Further, it said the performance of the fund hasn't changed because of the incorrect disclosure against the revised RG97 standards.

However, Crescent Wealth conceded that for a "relatively" small number of member accounts with very low balances, Equity Trustees is currently working to determine the effect of the incorrect reporting of indirect cost ratios.

"This means that certain members with small balances (balances of $6000 or less) pay no more than 3% in annual fees. Should any member be found to be impacted by an erroneous fee cap calculation, caused by the misreporting error, a fee cap refund will be made," Crescent Wealth said.

As a result of the events that have transpired, Crescent Wealth and Equity Trustees have instigated a process going forward to ensure accurate disclosure, in accordance with RG97. This will be signed off annually by an independent firm of external consultants.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, according to Equity Trustees, the total amount of fees and costs shown in members' annual statements were wrong.

Crescent Wealth's disclosed indirect cost ratios for its balanced investment option was 1.18% per annum, when in fact it was 1.91% in FY22. This means that a member with a $50,000 balance would've been charged fees of $1523.80, rather than the $1133.80 they'd otherwise been led to believe would be charged.

As a result of the misreporting, Equity Trustees is conducting a review of Crescent Wealth and will take "appropriate action" in response to an independent expert's findings as it seeks to protect members best financial interests.

Despite the controversy, Crescent Wealth took the opportunity to strongly reaffirm its foundation of Islamic-inspired values, particularly, honesty, trust and respect.

But still, to June 30, Crescent Wealth's Growth Option has returned a meagre 4.6% per annum, its balanced option 3.8%, and conservative option 2.3%.

Compounding its woes, yesterday the proposed religious carve outs for faith-based super funds was struck dead, axed by the government despite it being an election policy.

Senator Andrew Bragg told Financial Standard that the faith-based carve out was a ridiculous proposal which would've opened the floodgates to supplementary performance tests to the detriment of product holders.

Correspondingly, a submission by Industry Super Australia (ISA) said that the performance test should be applied consistently to all super products.

"It's not clear why it's necessary to introduce a differential test which undermines the intention of the performance test regime by permitting a class of super products to underperform compared with the rest of the market," ISA said.

"The regulations don't provide sufficient protections for members of funds with faith-based products that are eligible for the supplementary test."

Crescent Wealth Equity Trustees ISA Andrew Bragg Industry Super Australia Superannuation
