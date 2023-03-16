Newspaper icon
Credit Suisse, oil prices see ASX fall: CommSec

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 16 MAR 2023   12:46PM

The ASX fell 1.4% this morning following chaos at Credit Suisse that spurred on Wall Street downturns, but this isn't the only reason we're seeing a slump.

Commonwealth Bank subsidiary CommSec explained the Aussie market opened down 97pts or 1.4% to 6971 and said all sectors are in the red, led by Materials (-3%) and Financials (-1.6%).

CommSec senior economist Ryan Felsman told Financial Standard  that, broadly speaking, we're seeing selloffs across financial markets due to investor risk aversion, owing to Credit Suisse's share price dropping 24% overnight.

"A couple of days ago, the bank released its annual report for 2022 and in that annual report, it pointed to some financial irregularities," he explained.

What spooked markets following the report was Saudi National Bank, the biggest Credit Suisse lender, advising it wouldn't provide any financial assistance due to regulatory requirements.

"They are a 10% stakeholder already," he said.

"So, on the back of that, we saw Euro shares fall quite sharply, down 6.9% making it the biggest fall in about four months and that fed into concerns globally and we saw Wall Street impacted as well."

Felsman explained this is a separate issue from the United States and Silicon Valley Bank fallout which caused US regional banks to slump.

"First Republic Bank, which seems to be at the forefront of investors' minds in the US at the moment, its share price was down over 20%, and some of the larger commercial banks like Citi Group dropped by 5%," he said.

In a joint statement, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) confirmed they could provide liquidity backstop to Credit Suisse to reassure investors.

"The SNB and FINMA assert that the problems of certain banks in the US do not pose a direct risk of contagion for the Swiss financial markets," the statement said.

"The strict capital and liquidity requirements applicable to Swiss financial institutions ensure their stability. Credit Suisse meets the capital and liquidity requirements imposed on systemically important banks. If necessary, the SNB will provide CS with liquidity."

Markets recovered slightly on the back of the statement.

"What that means, of course, is that in the Asian session, which we're currently in, including our own, is that financial stocks in terms of sentiment around them have been under pressure," he said.

"If you look at the ASX 200 right now, we are seeing financial shares down by 1.4%. But I want to make it clear, though, that it's not the only reason why the share market is down today."

There's a bigger factor at play, he said.

"Which is the fact that crude oil price fell by 5.2%, the US NYMEX or the West Texas Intermediate price was down 5.2% overnight to a 15-month low," Felsman explained.

He said this is due to concerns around risk assets with the banking sector but also around economic activity, weakening demand.

"So, the energy sector is actually down 3.8% and today is the biggest drag on the ASX 200, not financial stocks."

Editor's Choice

E&P Investments hunts new RE

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
E&P Investments is seeking proposals for a responsible entity to replace itself as responsible entity for six of its managed investment schemes, including the US Masters Residential Property Fund.

Advice group chief fakes exam result, banned

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The chief executive of a North Sydney financial advice group is permanently banned by ASIC for faking his Financial Adviser Exam results.

Barings takes over Gryphon Capital

CHLOE WALKER
The multi-billion-dollar global investment firm has agreed to acquire 100% of Sydney-based Gryphon Capital Partners (Gryphon), the parent company of wholly owned Gryphon Capital Investments (GCI).

Fixed interest ETP issuers hit the gas

CHLOE WALKER
Fixed interest ETPs were the fastest growing asset class in Australia last year, according to Rainmaker Information.

