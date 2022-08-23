Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Credit Suisse hires head of infrastructure

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 23 AUG 2022   12:23PM

Timothy Foy will join Credit Suisse Australia as its new managing director and head of infrastructure Australia.

With over 26 years' experience, Foy joins from Jefferies where he also served as managing director and head of infrastructure.

He has previously also held senior roles at RBC Capital Markets and Rothschild.

In terms of previous deals, Foy advised on OMERS's acquisition of a stake in Transgrid, AustralianSuper's sale of a stake in Ausgrid and its acquisition of Optus Towers as well as Australian Tower Network's acquisition of Axicom.

He also advised Aware Super on the acquisition of the NSW Land Registry and of the Victorian Land Titles Registry, the sale of Sunshine Coast Airport and the Hastings Consortium's acquisition of Transgrid.

"Tim's appointment highlights our ongoing commitment to maintain the best talent across our Investment Banking & Capital Markets team in Australia," IBCM Australia co-head Dragi Ristevski said.

IBCM Australia co-head Angelo Scasserra added: "Tim will work closely with our regional and global infrastructure coverage team. Infrastructure is an important sector, which will continue to be a source of large-scale M&A and institutional investment."

