Credit Suisse appoints head of discretionary portfolio management

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 18 OCT 2022   12:16PM

Jasmin Argyrou has been given the additional role of head of discretionary portfolio management, wealth management Australia at Credit Suisse.

Argyou brings over 20 years of experience in investment strategy and portfolio management to her new role, having been with the bank for three years as its head of fixed income and economics, Australia. She will also retain this role.

Prior to Credit Suisse, Argyou worked as investment director, fixed income, at Aberdeen. She also held senior investment positions at large institutional fixed income managers BNP Paribas, Schroders and UBS Global Asset Management.

Since its inception 15 years ago, the discretionary portfolio management team has produced consistent results, with funds under management growing to $9 billon.

Credit Suisse said that Argyou's appointment recognises her credentials and capabilities, alongside the increasing importance of discretionary portfolio management for its clients.

"Jasmin's depth of experience and sheer talent makes her the right person to lead our growing discretionary portfolio management business, a key aspect of our value proposition to clients," Credit Suisse chief investment officer Andrew McAuley said.

"The team is growing, and we are delighted to have someone of Jasmin's calibre in this important role."

In August, Credit Suisse Australia hired financial services veteran Timothy Foy as its managing director and head of infrastructure.

