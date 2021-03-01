CPP Investments chief steps down

The chief executive of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) has exited the top job amid reports he left the country to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

CPP Investments announced that Mark Machin resigned shortly after he "decided to travel personally" to the United Arab Emirates to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Wall Street Journal reported on February 25 that Machin travelled to the UAE for the jab; he resigned one day later following a discussion with the pension fund's board.

The board said it accepted his resignation and announced the appointment of head of credit investments John Graham as chief executive immediately.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is discouraging outbound international travel to curb COVID-19 transmissions, most recently suspending flights to and from Mexico and Caribbean countries until 30 April 2021.

Machin served as president and chief executive since June 2016, joining the pension fund four years earlier as senior managing director and head of international.

"Mr. Machin has provided outstanding leadership to the organisation as a senior executive and then chief executive officer. His significant accomplishments will help to strengthen Canadians' retirement income security for many decades to come," the board said in a statement.

"The board wishes to thank Mr. Machin for his global perspective, leadership and commitment to excellence and we offer him our sincere best wishes for the future. In his resignation, Mark emphasised his honour and pride in leading one of the finest global investment organizations over the last five years and deeply appreciates the tremendous diligence and talent of the entire CPP Investments team."

Graham joined CPP Investments in 2008, working in the total portfolio management group (now total fund management) and in private investments.

He was managing director and global head of principal credit investments in 2015 and three years later became senior managing director and global head of credit investments.