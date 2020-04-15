NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
COVID-19 is not the only factor: deVere
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 APR 2020   12:12PM

To protect and grow wealth investors need to carefully monitor other major factors, not just COVID-19, according to deVere Group chief executive Nigel Green.

The warning follows last week's sharp rally in global markets, with the MSCI experiencing its biggest rise in more than a decade

Green said a better insight into the effects of COVID-19 will come as first-quarter earnings results season gets underway.

"We will get an insight this week into how heavy a hammer-blow coronavirus has delivered to corporate America and corporate Europe in the first three months of the year," Green said.

"Almost inevitably, the results will trigger widespread downward revisions."

However, Green said, this sits against a growing optimistic investor sentiment as many countries move to ease lockdown restrictions and as many of the hardest-hit areas around the world see a flattening of their infection curves.

"Investors are now increasingly looking beyond the immediate poor data towards the likely recovery towards the end of 2020," Green said.

"Yet COVID-19 is set to have a hold over investment decisions for a long time to come because it has, in many respects, fundamentally changed how we do business."

Green said it is likely that new industries will emerge, some existing sectors will rebound strongly while others decline.

He said investors need to be focusing on other markers like the price of gold and oil, and watch international monetary policy measures closely.

"There is a concern that the all-encompassing COVID-19 news could prevent investors from tracking other key factors that could significantly impact their returns," Green said.

"These include the uncertainty generated by this year's US presidential election."

"The risk of a no-deal Brexit for the UK, EU and global economies also remains a key headwind.

Green said another concern should be the longer-term inflation threat as already bloated central bank balance sheets are on track to become larger.

"As with the asset purchase initiatives rolled out in the last financial crash, they come with the risk that too much cash is being produced," Green said.

Green said that while COVID-19 remains the number one investment headwind, it is essential that investors don't ignore other issues that are likely to impact returns.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: COVID-19Nigel GreendeVere GroupCoronavirus
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Time to step up or face the music
Opportunities and threats amid COVID-19 crisis
AFCA updates approach amid COVID-19 crisis
No time to look back
Insurers halt some virus cover
Business unusual: COVID-19 threats facing real estate
JP Morgan commits $86m to COVID-19 crisis
Consumers looking for reassurance: MetLife
COVID-19 damage to stretch several quarters: Natixis IM
Super funds called out over liquidity
Editor's Choice
Major regulatory efforts delayed
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:32PM
ASIC has been forced to delay several major pieces of its regulatory workload in order to effectively deal with the challenges of COVID-19.
Former Wallaby banned
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:10PM
Simon Poidevin has been banned from financial services for five years, with the Administrative Appeals Tribunal upholding ASIC's action.
Ausbil promotes from within
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:57AM
Aussie equities manager Ausbil has made two key appointments, promoting from within on both occasions.
COVID-19 is not the only factor: deVere
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:12PM
To protect and grow wealth investors need to carefully monitor other major factors, not just COVID-19, according to deVere Group chief executive Nigel Green.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Gregory Cantor
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AUSTRALIAN CATHOLIC SUPERANNUATION AND RETIREMENT FUND
Dignity is important for Greg Cantor. It underpins who he is, and it's what he has strived for 30 years to provide fund members each and every day. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something cccDbuoe