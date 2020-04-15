COVID-19 is not the only factor: deVere

To protect and grow wealth investors need to carefully monitor other major factors, not just COVID-19, according to deVere Group chief executive Nigel Green.

The warning follows last week's sharp rally in global markets, with the MSCI experiencing its biggest rise in more than a decade

Green said a better insight into the effects of COVID-19 will come as first-quarter earnings results season gets underway.

"We will get an insight this week into how heavy a hammer-blow coronavirus has delivered to corporate America and corporate Europe in the first three months of the year," Green said.

"Almost inevitably, the results will trigger widespread downward revisions."

However, Green said, this sits against a growing optimistic investor sentiment as many countries move to ease lockdown restrictions and as many of the hardest-hit areas around the world see a flattening of their infection curves.

"Investors are now increasingly looking beyond the immediate poor data towards the likely recovery towards the end of 2020," Green said.

"Yet COVID-19 is set to have a hold over investment decisions for a long time to come because it has, in many respects, fundamentally changed how we do business."

Green said it is likely that new industries will emerge, some existing sectors will rebound strongly while others decline.

He said investors need to be focusing on other markers like the price of gold and oil, and watch international monetary policy measures closely.

"There is a concern that the all-encompassing COVID-19 news could prevent investors from tracking other key factors that could significantly impact their returns," Green said.

"These include the uncertainty generated by this year's US presidential election."

"The risk of a no-deal Brexit for the UK, EU and global economies also remains a key headwind.

Green said another concern should be the longer-term inflation threat as already bloated central bank balance sheets are on track to become larger.

"As with the asset purchase initiatives rolled out in the last financial crash, they come with the risk that too much cash is being produced," Green said.

Green said that while COVID-19 remains the number one investment headwind, it is essential that investors don't ignore other issues that are likely to impact returns.

