COVID-19 deepens life insurer losses

Australian life insurers posted a net loss of $1.8 billion for the year ending March, taking a significant hit from the previous year's profits of $759 million, according to APRA statistics for March quarter.

The life insurance industry had $185.3 billion in total assets at March end after falling 20.1% in 12 months.

The revenue drop in the year was much bigger than the reduction in total assets, going from $36.7 billion at March 2019 to $19.5 billion at March 2020. Expenses dropped 35.5% from $34.8 billion to $22.5 billion. As a result, the net profits after tax were down 340%.

Zooming into the March quarter as COVID-19 rattled markets, investment revenue fell nearly 800% to -$10.4 billion, slicing the quarter's total revenue by 210%.

"The life insurance industry's performance continues to worsen," APRA said in a statement.

"This deterioration was caused by poor results in both the December and March quarters, driven by the poor performance of risk business...and a substantial collapse in investment revenue owing to the COVID-19 related volatility in investment markets.

"This was somewhat offset by the release of reserves, which fell by 78.1% in the 12 months to March 2020."

Risk products reported a combined net loss after tax of $191.3 million in March quarter. For the full year ending March, their NPAT was -$1.6 billion compared to a loss of $94 billion.

Within the risk universe, individual disability income insurance was the worst hit, reporting loss of $1.4 billion for year to March, compared to a loss of $782 million in the year ending March 2019.