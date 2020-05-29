NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Insurance
Sponsored by
COVID-19 deepens life insurer losses
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 29 MAY 2020   12:39PM

Australian life insurers posted a net loss of $1.8 billion for the year ending March, taking a significant hit from the previous year's profits of $759 million, according to APRA statistics for March quarter.

The life insurance industry had $185.3 billion in total assets at March end after falling 20.1% in 12 months.

The revenue drop in the year was much bigger than the reduction in total assets, going from $36.7 billion at March 2019 to $19.5 billion at March 2020.  Expenses dropped 35.5% from $34.8 billion to $22.5 billion. As a result, the net profits after tax were down 340%.

Zooming into the March quarter as COVID-19 rattled markets, investment revenue fell nearly 800% to -$10.4 billion, slicing the quarter's total revenue by 210%.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

"The life insurance industry's performance continues to worsen," APRA said in a statement.

"This deterioration was caused by poor results in both the December and March quarters, driven by the poor performance of risk business...and a substantial collapse in investment revenue owing to the COVID-19 related volatility in investment markets.

"This was somewhat offset by the release of reserves, which fell by 78.1% in the 12 months to March 2020."

Risk products reported a combined net loss after tax of $191.3 million in March quarter. For the full year ending March, their NPAT was -$1.6 billion compared to a loss of $94 billion.

Within the risk universe, individual disability income insurance was the worst hit, reporting loss of $1.4 billion for year to March, compared to a loss of $782 million in the year ending March 2019.

Read more: APRA
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
APRA quashes super liquidity concerns
Super funds release $1.3bn
Retirees hurt by APRA dividend pressure
APRA pushes for super fund consolidation
Early release of super numbers revealed
APRA releases latest ERS data
Super escapes COVID-19 hit
Banks urged to step up
APRA releases fund-level ERS data
APRA urged to probe industry funds
Editor's Choice
Sargon liquidators want to dig deeper
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:47PM
Sargon Capital's liquidators are looking for extra funding to dig deeper into the company's transactions, potential claims and the possibility of a dividend payment to creditors.
BlackRock iShares launches two ETFs
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:40PM
iShares today listed two exchange traded funds on the ASX that invest in Australian corporate bonds.
Survey shows future of mandates
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:29PM
A survey of 110 pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies worldwide has revealed the new priority position ESG is taking in asset allocation.
Wealth manager funds women in finance scholarship
ALLY SELBY  |   12:18PM
Investec has established a postgraduate research scholarship with the University of Sydney Business School; in a move that it says will benefit the future finance workforce in Australia.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Michelle Lopez
HEAD OF AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES
ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Michelle Lopez is about to cap off her first year as the head of Australian equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She shares with Kanika Sood the journey that got her there and the challenges facing women in funds management.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something r2Sru2Ok