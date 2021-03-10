Court makes orders in ASIC versus TAL

The Federal Court yesterday made orders in ASIC's December 2019 case against TAL, which stems from a Royal Commission case study.

The matter relates to a TAL income protection customer, who in January 2014 made a claim on her policy after being diagnosed with cervical cancer. TAL voided her policy, saying she had failed to disclose some "unrelated prior medical history".

The court yesterday found TAL guilty of breaching its duty to act with utmost good faith under the Insurance Contracts Act. (Interestingly, TAL's lawyers had alleged the customer breached her duty of good faith under the Act by failing to disclose her prior medical history.)

However, ASIC's other allegations did not stand in court: that TAL engaged in false or misleading conduct in handling the consumer's claim by making representations in a claims pack that it had a right to delay processing of the consumer's claim, and to withhold benefits under the policy until she provided certain executed authorities.

"ASIC expects those involved in handling insurance claims to act consistently with commercial standards of decency and fairness, ensuring claims are handled in a fair, transparent and timely manner," ASIC commissioner Sean Hughes said.

"This case was highlighted by the Royal Commission. These stories matter not just to individual policyholders, but to the reputation of the market as a whole. The community expects to be treated fairly and with dignity and respect by their insurers. The duty of utmost good faith is a long-standing core principle in the relationship insurers have with their policyholders. It fundamentally underpins the trust which consumers place in their insurers."

Chief Justice Allsop found TAL, on receiving the claim, did not tell the policyholder that it was going to investigate old medical history. TAL also did not give her an opportunity to address the concerns raised before rejecting the claim. Further, TAL breached its duty to act in good faith by telling the consumer that she herself had acted without good faith and by threatening to recover $24,000 in payments that had been made to her after the insurer started its retrospective investigation.

"TAL acknowledges the judgment of the Federal Court in the proceedings brought by ASIC involving a customer claim made in January 2014," a spokesperson for the company said.

"We note the Court's dismissal of ASIC's allegations of false or misleading conduct in the handling of this claim, and we accept the findings that TAL breached its duty of utmost good faith in some aspects of the handling of this claim.

"TAL remains committed to providing the best possible experience for our customers during what is already a difficult time."

ASIC initiated court proceedings against TAL in December 2019, after the case was referred by the Royal Commission. It sought multiple separate declarations about aspects of TAL's conduct it saw as misleading, deceptive and in contraventions of the ASIC Act, Corporations Act and Insurance Contracts Act.

The court documents also show in January 2021, TAL's lawyers Gilbert+Tobin argued the court lacked jurisdiction to make certain declaratory orders against TAL because of the absence of a "matter" in Constitutional terms.

TAL's lawyers sent notices to Attorney-Generals (Commonwealth and state) under s 78B of the Judiciary Act giving them 35 days to express their opinion.

Attorney-generals of four states said they did not wish to intervene in the proceedings. Attorney-Generals of the Commonwealth, New South Wales, Victoria, Australian Capital Territory and Northern Territory did not respond in the timeline the court had considered sufficient -- and the court proceeded to considering the matter.