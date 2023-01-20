Country head appointed at Fulcrum Asset Management

UK-based Fulcrum Asset Management and its local distribution partner Ironbark Asset Management have appointed Angus Carson to the role of product specialist and country head, Fulcrum Australia.

Carson, who is currently based in London, previously worked as a regional director for Dimensional Fund Advisors in Sydney.

He has also held roles such as head of superannuation and government institutions for BNP Paribas Asset Management Australia, and as an associate director at Ambassador Funds Management Services (Ambassador).

Ironbark began distributing Fulcrum's strategies to the wholesale and institutional markets in Australia and New Zealand following the purchase of Ambassador in 2019. Prior to this, Ambassador had represented Fulcrum in the local institutional market.

"I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to work with such a high-quality asset manager as Fulcrum again, having been involved with their original entry into Australia back in 2012 when I worked for Ambassador," Carson said.

"Fulcrum's core focus- macro investing- has really come to the fore in recent years, providing its investors with a stream of uncorrelated absolute returns through these turbulent markets."

Today, Fulcrum has a global client base with $9.1 billion of funds under management in global macro, risk premia and climate aligned equity strategies.

Fulcrum managing partner Joe Davidson said that Australia and New Zealand are both key markets for the firm's innovative investment proposition.

"We have now reached the point where we need a dedicated resource to work alongside Ironbark in servicing our existing clients and continue to help grow our footprint in this region," he said.

"This appointment follows our expansion into other markets like the US where we are also seeing strong growth."

Ironbark head of funds management Alex Donald echoed Davidson's statements: "Fulcrum's expertise as a global macro specialist has been well received in Australia and we have built a strong footprint over several years."

"We expect the strong growth of their diversifying capabilities to continue, an outcome further supported by the appointment of Angus."