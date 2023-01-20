Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Country head appointed at Fulcrum Asset Management

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 20 JAN 2023   12:18PM

UK-based Fulcrum Asset Management and its local distribution partner Ironbark Asset Management have appointed Angus Carson to the role of product specialist and country head, Fulcrum Australia.

Carson, who is currently based in London, previously worked as a regional director for Dimensional Fund Advisors in Sydney.

He has also held roles such as head of superannuation and government institutions for BNP Paribas Asset Management Australia, and as an associate director at Ambassador Funds Management Services (Ambassador).

Ironbark began distributing Fulcrum's strategies to the wholesale and institutional markets in Australia and New Zealand following the purchase of Ambassador in 2019. Prior to this, Ambassador had represented Fulcrum in the local institutional market.

"I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to work with such a high-quality asset manager as Fulcrum again, having been involved with their original entry into Australia back in 2012 when I worked for Ambassador," Carson said.

"Fulcrum's core focus- macro investing- has really come to the fore in recent years, providing its investors with a stream of uncorrelated absolute returns through these turbulent markets."

Today, Fulcrum has a global client base with $9.1 billion of funds under management in global macro, risk premia and climate aligned equity strategies.

Fulcrum managing partner Joe Davidson said that Australia and New Zealand are both key markets for the firm's innovative investment proposition.

"We have now reached the point where we need a dedicated resource to work alongside Ironbark in servicing our existing clients and continue to help grow our footprint in this region," he said.

"This appointment follows our expansion into other markets like the US where we are also seeing strong growth."

Ironbark head of funds management Alex Donald echoed Davidson's statements: "Fulcrum's expertise as a global macro specialist has been well received in Australia and we have built a strong footprint over several years."

"We expect the strong growth of their diversifying capabilities to continue, an outcome further supported by the appointment of Angus."

Read more: Fulcrum Asset ManagementAngus CarsonIronbark Asset ManagementAmbassador Funds Management ServicesJoe DavidsonAlex Donald
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Ironbark to distribute Robeco products
Ironbark brings new global small companies fund to Aussie investors
CBA Group Super overhauls service providers
Natixis sells Fiera Capital interest
Ironbark signs on Canadian manager
Fidelity head of institutional exits
Ironbark to wind up emerging markets fund
Ironbark restructures two funds
Boutique expands investment team
Netwealth, Ironbark partner

Editor's Choice

Paraplanners happy to stay put: Survey

ANDREW MCKEAN
According to the Paraplanner Hub and Tanngo's Australian Paraplanner Survey 2022, less and less paraplanners (80%) are wanting to become financial advisers.

Treasury working on QAR, super tax concessions

CASSANDRA BALDINI
A Treasury spokesperson has indicated when industry can expect the release of the Quality of Advice Review (QAR) final report, while also confirming the government has not scrapped super tax concessions.

Government to close child sex abuser loophole in super

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Australian government has cracked down on child sex abusers hiding their assets in super to avoid paying compensation to victims.

Australia likely to avoid recession: Oliver

CHLOE WALKER
While the risk of recession is high, its likely to be avoided down under, according to AMP head of investment strategy and chief economist Shane Oliver.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.