Executive Appointments

CountPlus appoints new chief risk officer

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 20 FEB 2023   12:37PM

CountPlus has appointed a new chief risk officer from Australian Executor Trustees (AET).

CountPlus appointed Lisa Chambers, with the company saying she brings significant commercial risk expertise and a strategic mindset.

Previously a general manager at AET, Chambers led the team that sold the business to Insignia from Equity Trustees in 2022 for $135 million.

Chambers has also held senior executive roles at National Australia Bank , Commonwealth Bank, Colonial First State and BT.

CountPlus chief executive Hugh Humphrey said Chambers' appointment was a terrific outcome for the business.

"Lisa has a deep understanding of the advisory profession, which is vitally important given the magnitude of work we're doing to deliver for our member firms and their clients," he said.

Chambers said she was excited to join CountPlus and helping to build on the business' success.

"CountPlus is an outstanding business with a culture built around its clients," Chambers said.

"I'm looking forward to this new challenge and working with a leadership team focused on delivering positive financial outcomes for more Australians."

Chambers will commence in the role on March 27.

JANA awarded mandate by NFP

CHLOE WALKER
In a new mandate win, JANA will provide traditional advisory services, strategic advice and portfolio construction and risk assessment for Community Trust South.

Support staff key to advice firm longevity: Report

KARREN VERGARA
Financial advice firms are looking to hire more service-support staff in 2023 as many review their pay and benefits packages to remain competitive in an overheated market.

Allianz Retire+ launches new retirement income solution

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Allianz Retire+ has launched its new retirement income product, designed to enhance the provision of retirement planning for advisers.

