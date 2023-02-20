CountPlus appoints new chief risk officerBY ANDREW MCKEAN | MONDAY, 20 FEB 2023 12:37PM
Read more: CountPlus, AET, Australian Executor Trustees, Lisa Chambers, BT, Colonial First State, Commonwealth Bank, Equity Trustees, Hugh Humphrey, Insignia, National Australia Bank
CountPlus has appointed a new chief risk officer from Australian Executor Trustees (AET).
CountPlus appointed Lisa Chambers, with the company saying she brings significant commercial risk expertise and a strategic mindset.
Previously a general manager at AET, Chambers led the team that sold the business to Insignia from Equity Trustees in 2022 for $135 million.
Chambers has also held senior executive roles at National Australia Bank , Commonwealth Bank, Colonial First State and BT.
CountPlus chief executive Hugh Humphrey said Chambers' appointment was a terrific outcome for the business.
"Lisa has a deep understanding of the advisory profession, which is vitally important given the magnitude of work we're doing to deliver for our member firms and their clients," he said.
Chambers said she was excited to join CountPlus and helping to build on the business' success.
"CountPlus is an outstanding business with a culture built around its clients," Chambers said.
"I'm looking forward to this new challenge and working with a leadership team focused on delivering positive financial outcomes for more Australians."
Chambers will commence in the role on March 27.
Related News
Editor's Choice
JANA awarded mandate by NFP
Support staff key to advice firm longevity: Report
Allianz Retire+ launches new retirement income solution
CountPlus appoints new chief risk officer
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Andrew Pease
RUSSELL INVESTMENT GROUP