Financial Planning
Sponsored by
CountPlus adds to board, acquires member firm
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 OCT 2020   12:34PM

CountPlus has named a new member of its board and acquired a new practice to add to its growing network.

Carolyn Colley has been appointed as director, adding another seat to her directorships at the ASX, IOOF and employee benefits firm Smartgroup Corporation.

She will also chair CountPlus' newly formed technology and innovation board committee. CountPlus' board now comprises 50% female directors.

Colley was most recently a chief operating officer of software firm Faethm AI, and prior to that worked in executive roles at St.George, Macquarie Bank, KPMG and BT Financial Group. She also served as the chief executive of Decimal for over a year.

CountPlus chief executive Matthew Rowe said Colley's resume clearly speaks for itself.

"Her experience in financial services and technology will be key as we continue to drive new, smarter ways of doing business within our accounting and advice member firms," he said.

The ASX-listed firm also announced it completed another tuck-in acquisition via its member firm Mogg Osborne, which serves regional towns around the Victorian and New South Wales border.

Albury-based Freedom Accounting Group was acquired for $700,000. The transaction will enable existing Freedom Accounting clients access to financial advice services through Mogg Osborne licensed under Count Financial.

Mogg Osborne chief executive Sharon Postlethwaite said the acquisition of Freedom Accounting is a boost for the community.

"Freedom Accounting is a quality practice with similar core values and a consistent approach to client service as Mogg Osborne," she said.

"Their retiring principal, Marian Adams will remain with us to assist with the smooth client transition and we expect this acquisition to add significant value and future strong relationships to Freedom Accounting's clients."

CountPlus, Mogg Osborne, BT Financial Group, Carolyn Colley, Count Financial, Decimal, Faethm AI, Freedom Accounting Group, IOOF, KPMG, Macquarie Bank, Marian Adams, Matthew Rowe, Sharon Postlethwaite, Smartgroup Corporation
Boutique wealth firm chief steps down
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
The chief executive of a boutique advice firm has stepped down after 12 years at the helm and his successor has been named.
BT head of platforms departs
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:34PM
BT has farewelled its head of platforms after close to 15 years with the business, commencing the hunt for a replacement.
Opposition in opposition: Labor responds
ELIZA BAVIN
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has unsurprisingly spoken out against the Morrison government's federal budget, saying it has failed to create much needed jobs.
Sweeping tax cuts announced
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The government has implemented a raft of tax relief measures for individuals and businesses in the 2020/21 budget in an effort to boost consumption in the economy and support business investment.
