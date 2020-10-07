CountPlus adds to board, acquires member firm

CountPlus has named a new member of its board and acquired a new practice to add to its growing network.

Carolyn Colley has been appointed as director, adding another seat to her directorships at the ASX, IOOF and employee benefits firm Smartgroup Corporation.

She will also chair CountPlus' newly formed technology and innovation board committee. CountPlus' board now comprises 50% female directors.

Colley was most recently a chief operating officer of software firm Faethm AI, and prior to that worked in executive roles at St.George, Macquarie Bank, KPMG and BT Financial Group. She also served as the chief executive of Decimal for over a year.

CountPlus chief executive Matthew Rowe said Colley's resume clearly speaks for itself.

"Her experience in financial services and technology will be key as we continue to drive new, smarter ways of doing business within our accounting and advice member firms," he said.

The ASX-listed firm also announced it completed another tuck-in acquisition via its member firm Mogg Osborne, which serves regional towns around the Victorian and New South Wales border.

Albury-based Freedom Accounting Group was acquired for $700,000. The transaction will enable existing Freedom Accounting clients access to financial advice services through Mogg Osborne licensed under Count Financial.

Mogg Osborne chief executive Sharon Postlethwaite said the acquisition of Freedom Accounting is a boost for the community.

"Freedom Accounting is a quality practice with similar core values and a consistent approach to client service as Mogg Osborne," she said.

"Their retiring principal, Marian Adams will remain with us to assist with the smooth client transition and we expect this acquisition to add significant value and future strong relationships to Freedom Accounting's clients."