Count completes Affinia acquisition

Count has completed its acquisition of Affinia Financial Advisers, growing its adviser network substantially.

Through the acquisition, Count has acquired 75 financial advice practices from TAL, adding around 100 financial advisers to its community.

Count said it now represents $16.8 billion in client funds under administration which it labelled as "strong growth" at a time when fewer financial advisers are coupled with unprecedented demand.

Affinia has practices across Australia, including risk specialists and holistic financial advisory firms, with Count saying the merger will add an "important capability" to its business as it expects to grow risk advice capability and revenues.

Count chief executive Hugh Humphrey said it is an exciting time for the business and follows the company's recent name change from CountPlus.

"The Affinia acquisition positions Count as one of Australia's leading integrated accounting and wealth services providers and a major player in the future of wealth management in Australia," he said.

"This strategic acquisition follows our recent brand transformation from CountPlus to Count and signals a dynamic new phase for the company, giving clients greater certainty about our offering and providing them with the confidence to look ahead."

TAL group chief executive and managing director Brett Clark added the insurer is proud of the strong business Affinia has grown to be.

"We wish their advisers and the entire Count team success in the future and look forward to working together with Count and remain committed to supporting advisers," he said.