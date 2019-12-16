Cost savings, RC boost digital advice

One of the largest providers of SOAs has seen a significant rise in users, with the cost of super and pension investments dropping by up to 10 basis points on the back of digital advice.

The Sargon Decimal annual Digital Insights report shows that between July 2018 and June 2019, the average cost of investments for superannuation members decreased from 0.6% per annum to 0.5% per annum.

At the same time, the average cost of pension investments decreased from 0.53% to 0.42%.

Sargon - which acquired Decimal a year ago - said increased super engagement saw many members realise they were better suited to a different investment strategy.

Sargon's research suggests the average 35-year-old remaining within their existing fund would find simply changing to the investment option recommended by Decimal could boost their super balance by 5%, or an extra $15,000 on an initial projected balance of $300,000.

Sargon Decimal also saw demand for the digital advice offering surge over the period, particularly during key milestones of the Royal Commission.

In December 2017 when Commissioner Kenneth Hayne was appointed, the solution saw 1707 digital advice sessions. The following January following the initial public hearing, it saw 3225.

As the inquiry progressed, Sargon Decimal saw a marked increase in sessions, hitting one of its highest points in April 2018 at 3256. At the same time the likes of AMP and the big four testify in relation to misconduct in their financial advice arms.

"Upon publication of the Hayne Royal Commission report, Decimal recorded a significant increase in the number of automated compliance checks triggering advice warnings and adviser referrals, demonstrating effective implementation of compliance checks," Sargon said.

And while those approaching retirement remained the most likely users, the data shows 46% of users were aged 35-54 - well above the industry average of 26%.

About 30% of users were seeking advice for the first time, with 12% of new users aged 30-35.

Further, more SOAs were issued to women than to men in the 12 months to June 2019.

"It is striking that Decimal's digital advice platform is used by all segments of the Australian population," Sargon chief executive Phillip Kingston said.

"Tired stereotypes do not apply here. Older Australians have no issues using digital technology, while younger Australians will engage with their superannuation. Decimal's role is to provide the platform that removes the time and cost barriers that may have otherwise prevented that engagement."