Cost of retirement in lockstep with inflation: ASFA

According to the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA), the amount needed for a comfortable retirement has risen again in the September quarter.

The ASFA Retirement Standard September quarter 2022 figures show that couples aged around 65 living a comfortable retirement now need to spend $68,014 per year and singles $48,2666, both up by 1.9% on the previous quarter.

Over the year to September, the amount needed for a single person to fund a comfortable retirement has risen by 6.7% and for a couple by 6.6%, slightly lower than the annual CPI of 7.3%.

While the major categories of expenditure, including food, transport and energy have all increased in price over the past quarter, ASFA said the causes of those increases lie mainly outside Australia.

ASFA deputy chief executive Glen McCrea said: "The global energy crisis, raw material scarcity, and supply chain disruptions caused by ongoing Covid lockdowns in China are converging to pose significant inflationary challenges globally and here at home."

However, despite the current pressure on household budgets, McCrea remarked that Australian retirees are in a stronger retirement position than their global peers, because of Australia's robust super system, and retirement pillar settings.

"We can take some solace from the fact that the investment we've made in superannuation over the last three decades is acting as a buffer in the face of these strong headwinds," he said.

"Governments in Europe and the UK are actively considering raising the retirement age or slashing the amount of pension retirees receive as they struggle to deal with the global economic challenges they are facing. In contrast, the Age Pension remains affordable for the government in Australia where, in aggregate, retirees on average have larger private retirement savings balances than in most countries in the world.

"This helps cover costs during tougher times, providing a brighter outlook for Australian retirees than is the case for their international counterparts."