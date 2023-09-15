Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Cost-of-living crisis will persist into future: Study

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 15 SEP 2023   12:06PM

The financial confidence of older Australians continues to take a beating thanks to mounting cost-of-living pressures, as many feel they will struggle with it well into the future, a new study shows.

Eighty percent of people aged 50 years old and over are struggling to manage the soaring prices of goods and services, a survey conducted by National Seniors Australia and Challenger finds. The same number of participants feel this will continue in the next 12 months.

Some 62% of the 6000 participants surveyed forced themselves to cut back on spending, while 36% sought to access the Age Pension for additional financial help.

About one-third of respondents had a net household income of $1500 or less per fortnight and of these, 30% said the impact of increasing costs was severe.

Even those with higher savings of $750,000 or over, 59% said they could cut their spending to adjust to the cost-of-living increases.

Unknown future health and aged care costs, as well as the added pressure of financially assisting adult children and other family members who are struggling to make ends meet are significant sources of worries.

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

Those who depended solely on a wage or the Age Pension or a combination of the two were more likely to have long-term concerns about rising costs of living.

"The impact on older people's financial security and quality of life varies depending on age, gender, partner status, health, wealth, home ownership and sources of income," National Seniors Australia chief operating officer Chris Grice said.

"The results are clear, increases in cost-of-living impact older people's financial wellbeing when it comes to meeting expenses, being in control of finances, and feeling financially secure."

Among the younger demographics, the cost-of-living is gravely impacting woman and those with poor health.

Across all age groups, the ballooning health, energy, and grocery bills are the most concerning expenditures.

Most seniors (85%) were somewhat or very worried about outliving their savings.

"In general, older people's sense of financial resilience and financial security have fallen since the start of the pandemic and the increasing cost-of living has further undermined long-term planning and financial goal setting of older Australians," Challenger head of retirement income research Aaron Minney.

Read more: Age PensionChallengerNational Seniors AustraliaAaron MinneyChris Grice
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Ring-fencing super for aged care adds complexity, cost: ASFA
Government consults on superannuation objective laws
Bravura hires global head of product
Super tax concessions cost less than future Age Pension savings: Mercer
Challenger Life books record annuity sales
Iress adds new operations, customer service leaders
More than $100k raised at FICAP RockStar
Aware Super, Challenger partner for DB solution
Mercer appoints first Wealth Pacific chief
FICAP 2023: Countdown is on

Editor's Choice

ISPT appoints risk, legal chief

ANDREW MCKEAN
ISPT has added Andrew Dean to its executive leadership team as chief legal, risk, and safety officer.

Advisers seek safe haven in fixed interest: AMP

KARREN VERGARA
Financial advisers have more than doubled their allocation to cash and fixed interest products to hit $1.93 billion, according to AMP's North platform, which mandated NAB as its new term deposit provider in response to soaring demand.

Rest hires former EISS Super risk chief

ELIZABETH FRY
Former EISS Super chief risk officer Stephanie Lyons has landed a new gig at Rest.

BNP Paribas reappointed as custodian for wealth platform

ANDREW MCKEAN
BNP Paribas' Securities Services will remain custodian for HUB24, the platform rapidly gaining market share.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
20-21

Investment Operations Challenges 2023 Hybrid Conference 

SEP
21

FINSIA WA Young Finance Professionals networking evening 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Vincent Scully

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
LIFESHERPA PTY LTD
Vince Scully established Life Sherpa 10 years ago to democratise financial advice. With finfluencer heavyweights in his corner, the founder and chief executive just might have found the right formula to make financial advice affordable and accessible to those who need it most. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.