Cost-of-living crisis will persist into future: Study

The financial confidence of older Australians continues to take a beating thanks to mounting cost-of-living pressures, as many feel they will struggle with it well into the future, a new study shows.

Eighty percent of people aged 50 years old and over are struggling to manage the soaring prices of goods and services, a survey conducted by National Seniors Australia and Challenger finds. The same number of participants feel this will continue in the next 12 months.

Some 62% of the 6000 participants surveyed forced themselves to cut back on spending, while 36% sought to access the Age Pension for additional financial help.

About one-third of respondents had a net household income of $1500 or less per fortnight and of these, 30% said the impact of increasing costs was severe.

Even those with higher savings of $750,000 or over, 59% said they could cut their spending to adjust to the cost-of-living increases.

Unknown future health and aged care costs, as well as the added pressure of financially assisting adult children and other family members who are struggling to make ends meet are significant sources of worries.

Those who depended solely on a wage or the Age Pension or a combination of the two were more likely to have long-term concerns about rising costs of living.

"The impact on older people's financial security and quality of life varies depending on age, gender, partner status, health, wealth, home ownership and sources of income," National Seniors Australia chief operating officer Chris Grice said.

"The results are clear, increases in cost-of-living impact older people's financial wellbeing when it comes to meeting expenses, being in control of finances, and feeling financially secure."

Among the younger demographics, the cost-of-living is gravely impacting woman and those with poor health.

Across all age groups, the ballooning health, energy, and grocery bills are the most concerning expenditures.

Most seniors (85%) were somewhat or very worried about outliving their savings.

"In general, older people's sense of financial resilience and financial security have fallen since the start of the pandemic and the increasing cost-of living has further undermined long-term planning and financial goal setting of older Australians," Challenger head of retirement income research Aaron Minney.