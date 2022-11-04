Cosmos Asset Management delists crypto ETFs

Cosmos Asset Management delists crypto ETFsBY CHLOE WALKER | FRIDAY, 4 NOV 2022 12:08PM
Just months after launching, the Sydney-based investment firm has said it intends to delist two of its cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETF) on the Cboe stock exchange.
In a letter addressed to Cboe, Cosmos stated that it would be applying to revoke its Bitcoin and Ethereum funds from the market.
The funds, the Cosmos Purpose Bitcoin Access ETF (CBTC) and the Cosmos Purpose Ethereum Access ETF (CPET), were both launched in May, alongside those listed by rival ETF Securities, now Global X Australia.
Together, CBTC and CPET have total assets of around $1.1 million. As at September end, the Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (EBTC) had $3.27 million and the Global X 21Shares Ethereum ETF (EETH) had $1.97 million.
Cosmos said that trading on the funds will continue to be halted, pending the outcome of the application to Cboe.
