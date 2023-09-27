Newspaper icon
Coolabah Capital launches new active ETP

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 SEP 2023   12:08PM

Coolabah Capital Investments has launched a short-term income fund, capturing opportunities in mispriced cash and bond markets on Cboe.

The Cboe Australia-listed Coolabah Short Term Income Fund (FRNS) aims to offer daily liquidity returns that exceed a benchmark of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cash rate plus 1.5% to 3% per annum, after fees.

The fund also seeks to maintain an average A credit rating and focuses on low interest rate duration risk.

Coolabah Capital chief operating officer Luke Bouris said: "We're excited to grow our ETP line-up with this new solution and provide investors with the opportunity for income and superior risk-adjusted returns in the short duration fixed-interest sector."

"The Coolabah Short Term Income Fund can be a useful solution for advisers and individual investors alike to identify, and participate in, income-generating opportunities from around the world."

Cboe Australia president Emma Quinn commented: "As an advocate and champion of the global ETP industry, we are proud to welcome the latest fund issued by Coolabah on to Cboe Australia."

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

"Coolabah Capital Investments are a leading global active credit manager and it's an honour to be selected as their venue of choice. We look forward to a collaborative partnership over the years ahead and providing the exceptional service and support that every issuer deserves."

Bouris shared Quinn's this enthusiasm for aligning with Cboe Australia as the exchange expands its domestic footprint.

"We've really appreciated their [Cboe Australia's] global reach and flexibility in supporting us with the launch of the fund and we look forward to expanding the partnership going forward," he said.

Notably, Cboe Australia accounts for nearly 40% of all trading volume in Australian listed ETFs and about 20% in Australian public companies.

Investors have the flexibility to trade the new fund through various avenues, such as discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers.

