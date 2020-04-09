NEWS
Superannuation
Consumers looking for reassurance: MetLife
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 9 APR 2020   12:41PM

New research from MetLife shows Australian consumers are looking to financial institutions to alleviate anxiety during the current COVID-19 crisis, but more than half claim they haven't heard from their super fund.

MetLife's COVID-19 Insights revealed almost 60% of those surveyed claimed the crisis has directly impacted their financial position, with only half saying they have received communication from their superannuation fund.

The research looked into behaviour of Australians to understand how the financial services sector can better support them.

MetLife said the research shows superannuation fund members and investment holders want reassurance that their funds are able to navigate this period of volatility.

"While 50% of respondents said they had received COVID-19 related communications from financial providers, 26% of participants claim they have checked their superannuation balance," MetLife said.

"This increases if they have a financial advisor: 30% have checked their superannuation balance, and 11% have changed their investment strategy."

Chesne Stafford, chief customer and marketing officer at MetLife Australia said super funds and financial advisers have a significant role to play in helping ease the financial stress of their customers.

"According to our research, 58% of people surveyed claim that COVID-19 has already directly impacted their financial situation, and in the face of financial uncertainty and fluctuating markets, there is an important opportunity for financial providers to step up and help their customers," Stafford said.

The research found transparent communications, including what options are available and reassurance that fund managers have experience in navigating through a financial downturn are top requirements from members and investors alike.

MetLife said investors also want greater transparency with regards to investment returns and where funds are currently being invested, clear guidance with regards to their investment options and easy options for contacting their fund managers.

"Providing regular communications across a variety of channel options, transparent information on COVID-19-related topics and the reassurance of a long-term investment view are all simple steps that financial providers can take to relieve their customers' stress and support their overall wellbeing," Stafford said.

"Alleviating financial stress can be a crucial factor to reducing mental health related issues."

Stafford said that by going the extra mile, financial providers can develop deeper relationships with their customer base that will last well beyond the crisis.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: COVID-19Chesne StaffordMetLife Australia
