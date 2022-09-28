Consumer confidence jitters abate

Consumer confidence has increased to its highest level in nearly four months, according to Roy Morgan.

While still significantly down from the same week a year ago, the ANZ Roy Morgan Index shows consumer confidence rose by 1.8 points to 87.8 this week.

Consumer confidence is now three points below the 2022 weekly average of 90.8.

"The increase in consumer confidence has mainly been driven by improving sentiment in regards to the performance of the Australian economy over the next year and five years," Roy Morgan said.

"There was no clear trend on a state-by-state basis with NSW, Queensland and Western Australia up for a second straight week by Victoria down for a second straight week."

Observing current financial conditions, 24% of Australians say their families are "better off" financially than this time last year, compared to 42% that say their families are "worse off" financially.

Looking forward, around a third of Australians expect their family to be "better off" financially this time next year while 31% (up two points) expect to be "worse off."

Regarding economic conditions, presently an increasing 9% of Australians expect "good times" for the Australian economy over the next 12 months compared to a third that expect "bad times."

Meanwhile future sentiment regarding the Australian economy has seen a marked improvement. One-in-six Australians are expecting "good times" for the economy over the next five years (the highest figure for this indicator for over five months).

In contrast, 16% expect "bad times" (the lowest figure for this indicator for over seven months).

ANZ senior economist Catherine Birch commented: "Consumer confidence rose 2.1% last week, hitting a four-month high of 87.8. While confidence was still well below the neutral level of 100, at least two of the five confidence subindices exceeded 100 for the first time since early March."

"The increase in headline confidence was mainly driven by improved sentiment around Australia's economic conditions. Continued strength despite 225 basis points of rate hikes over the past five months may be quelling fears of a sharp downturn.

"The sharp drop in inflation expectations to a seven-month low of 5%, despite higher petrol prices, also likely supported confidence."

However, while inflation expectations on a weekly basis crashed, Roy Morgan chief executive Michele Levine noted that we're due to see petrol prices increase by over 25 cents per litre this week when the fuel excise is returned in full. The plunge in inflation expectations might be short lived, she said.