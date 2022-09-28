Newspaper icon
Economics

Consumer confidence jitters abate

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 28 SEP 2022   12:04PM

Consumer confidence has increased to its highest level in nearly four months, according to Roy Morgan.

While still significantly down from the same week a year ago, the ANZ Roy Morgan Index shows consumer confidence rose by 1.8 points to 87.8 this week.

Consumer confidence is now three points below the 2022 weekly average of 90.8.

"The increase in consumer confidence has mainly been driven by improving sentiment in regards to the performance of the Australian economy over the next year and five years," Roy Morgan said.

"There was no clear trend on a state-by-state basis with NSW, Queensland and Western Australia up for a second straight week by Victoria down for a second straight week."

Observing current financial conditions, 24% of Australians say their families are "better off" financially than this time last year, compared to 42% that say their families are "worse off" financially.

Looking forward, around a third of Australians expect their family to be "better off" financially this time next year while 31% (up two points) expect to be "worse off."

Regarding economic conditions, presently an increasing 9% of Australians expect "good times" for the Australian economy over the next 12 months compared to a third that expect "bad times."

Meanwhile future sentiment regarding the Australian economy has seen a marked improvement. One-in-six Australians are expecting "good times" for the economy over the next five years (the highest figure for this indicator for over five months).

In contrast, 16% expect "bad times" (the lowest figure for this indicator for over seven months).

ANZ senior economist Catherine Birch commented: "Consumer confidence rose 2.1% last week, hitting a four-month high of 87.8. While confidence was still well below the neutral level of 100, at least two of the five confidence subindices exceeded 100 for the first time since early March."

"The increase in headline confidence was mainly driven by improved sentiment around Australia's economic conditions. Continued strength despite 225 basis points of rate hikes over the past five months may be quelling fears of a sharp downturn.

"The sharp drop in inflation expectations to a seven-month low of 5%, despite higher petrol prices, also likely supported confidence."

However, while inflation expectations on a weekly basis crashed, Roy Morgan chief executive Michele Levine noted that we're due to see petrol prices increase by over 25 cents per litre this week when the fuel excise is returned in full. The plunge in inflation expectations might be short lived, she said.

Read more: Consumer confidenceRoy MorganInflationANZANZ-Roy Morgan IndexCatherine BirchMichele LevineFuel excise
More consolidation is needed, says Diverger chief

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:56PM
Diverger managing director Nathan Jacobsen believes more consolidation must happen within the financial advice industry.

FPA calls for sunset on experience pathway

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:47PM
Most Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) members only support the introduction of an experience pathway if there is a sunset period included.

RBA progresses digital currency project

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The Digital Finance Cooperative Research Centre (DFCRC) and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) have released joint research report, providing an update on the possible central bank digital currency (CBDC) the two are exploring.

Consumer confidence jitters abate

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:04PM
Consumer confidence has increased to its highest level in nearly four months, according to Roy Morgan.

NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

SEP
29

AICLA/ANZIIF Claims Convention 

OCT
4

Investments in Super - Part 2 

