Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Consultation opens on crypto regulation bill

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 19 SEP 2022   12:45PM

Liberal senator Andrew Bragg has released a draft bill for consultation that introduces licences for digital asset exchanges, custody services, stablecoin issuers, and instigates disclosure requirements for Chinese state-owned banks that facilitate e-Yuan in Australia.

Bragg cited the government's inaction on digital assets as the reason why Australia has fallen behind on consumer protection and investment promotion. He added that Labor and minister for financial services Stephen Jones had failed Australian consumers by not already releasing a draft bill.

Ensuing these perceived inadequacies, Bragg said: "As a result of the government's failure to progress and deal with these issues, I have taken it upon myself to develop a Private Members Bill - the Digital Assets (Market Regulation) Bill 2022."

The draft Bill requires digital asset exchanges to include requirements relating to the maintenance of a minimum amount of capital and the regulation of its participant's conduct.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

Further, stablecoin issue requirements dictate that the full amount of the face value of the liabilities for the stablecoin on issue from the licensee must be held in reserve, in financial institutions licensed by APRA.

The Act also targets the e-Yuan, the first CBDC to be issued by a major economy, requiring that its facilitators which are predominantly Chinese state-owned banks, disclose data to APRA and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on its use in Australia.

In a speech to the Blockchain Association Forum Summit, Bragg explained: "The bill requires that these banks report on the aggregate quantity of Australian businesses who have accepted e-Yuan payments, the quantity of digital wallets opened by Australian customers and the aggregate quantity of e-Yuan held in those wallets."

"We need to closely analyse the development and expansion of the e-Yuan, in conjunction with wider developments in the CBDC space, if we are to pre-empt the risks of currency substitution and privacy breaches. Transparency is part of the solution."

Responding to the Bill, Labrys founder and chief executive Lachlan Feeny said: "Senator Bragg has been a strong advocate for the industry and regulatory clarity. Regulatory clarity is important and will be good for the industry."

"However, we must be careful to not impose licensing restrictions that protect the existing exchanges but raise the bar so high that it becomes anti-competitive and deters new entrants. As the industry - and Australia's position within it - continues to establish itself, we must encourage, not deter, participation and innovation."

Also weighing in, BTC Markets chief executive Caroline Bowler said: "We agree with the intended outcomes of senator Braggs draft bill - strengthened consumer protections and increased investment are both necessary for a stronger Australia. The draft bill proposes to regulate the activities regarding digital assets, rather than the assets themselves. Exchanges who want our industry to thrive will also agree with the fair, orderly and transparent operational requirements. We will require further detail however, as it is not yet clear on issues such as minimum capital requirements or information disclosure for example."

"The proposed bill also includes the requirement for digital asset custody to remain in Australia. BTC Markets agrees with this position, as it ensures greater consumer protection for Australians under existing laws."

"It is also the first time that the digital yuan has been specifically mentioned in connection to digital asset regulation in Australia. One question would be if this would sit alongside or in addition to existing International Fund Transfer Instructions (IFTI) reporting currently required to AUSTRAC by the banks."

Read more: Andrew BraggAPRABTC MarketsDigital Assets Market Regulation BillLabrysLachlan FeenyReserve Bank of AustraliaStephen JonesCaroline BowlerRBA
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Crypto asset reforms underway: Treasurer
Ethereum merge: What it means for crypto
Super fund disclosure rules finalised
Inconsistencies across RIC strategies: Mercer
APRA to modernise regulatory frameworks
CSLR legislation tabled, advice sector responds
RBA signals further interest rate rises
APRA aims to bolster financial crisis response
Aware Super director wins Trustee of the Year
RBA anticipated to lift the cash rate

Editor's Choice

Insignia appoints head of technical services

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Insignia Financial has named a new head of technical services following the retirement of Martin Breckon.

Inconsistencies across RIC strategies: Mercer

ANDREW MCKEAN
Mercer analysis of publicly available retirement income strategy summaries shows a great disparity between super funds' approaches.

Susan Buckley to leave QIC

ELIZABETH FRY
After almost 21 years at Queensland Investment Corporation, Susan Buckley has decided to step down as managing director of the liquid markets group.

UniSuper caps future investment in fossil fuels

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
The board of UniSuper has imposed a cap on fossil fuel exposure of 7% and has divested from companies that generate more than 10% of revenue from the extraction and production of thermal coal.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
10

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
22

RG146 Refresher 

SEP
29

AICLA/ANZIIF Claims Convention 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Would you recommend a smaller fund if its two-year history to date recorded strong alpha?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Nathan Jacobsen

MANAGING DIRECTOR
DIVERGER LIMITED
Diverger managing director Nathan Jacobsen has steered the ship both figuratively and literally. After a career in the Australian Royal Navy, he has risen through the corporate ranks, leading teams with lessons learnt at sea. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.