Complaints filed against ASIC lawyers

Mayfair 101's James Mawhinney has lodged a formal complaint against ASIC's lawyers after they allegedly sent a press release about contempt charges brought against him before he was properly served with proceedings.

Mawhinney has filed complaints with the Legal Services Commission, the Office of the Legal Services Commissioner and the Legal Services Board and is seeking a formal apology and disciplinary action.

According to Mawhinney's lawyers, ASIC's press release went out at 8.06am on Tuesday, November 16 but Roberts Gray Lawyers couldn't access the more than 800 pages of documents filed by ASIC until closer to 6pm the same day.

The documents were also missing annexures which were not corrected for another full business day, Mawhinney alleges.

ASIC's lawyers failed to ensure Mawhinney's lawyers were properly served prior to ASIC publishing the release, "resulting in more than a dozen major news publications circulating ASIC's damning allegations of misconduct prior to being properly informed of ASIC's case against him".

"It is concerning that a regulator considers it needs to act in this way toward our client when the strength of their case alone ought to be sufficient to achieve their regulatory objectives," Roberts Gray Lawyers senior partner Rhys Roberts said.

The contempt charges against Mawhinney allege he continued to raise funds through financial products despite ASIC having handed him a 20-year ban from doing so in April.

The regulator is seeking injunctions to stop Mawhinney from promoting products. It has also issued separate proceedings against Mawhinney and Eleuthera Entities, which is based in the UK, but ASIC believes was also operating in Australia without an AFSL.