CommSec launches trade knowledge tool

CommSec said it has seen a 200% increase in investors seeking executional information around how trading works as younger people show increased interest in wholesale trading.

CommSec said first time traders contributed to around 10% of total trades since February 2020, compared with 4% prior to COVID-19.

Additionally, the data found the number of first-time traders more than doubled since February last year, up to 18% from 8% pre-pandemic.

CommSec said most new customers (83%) were under 44 years old, marking a 17% increase compared with pre-COVID trends.

In response to more investors entering the market, CommSec has launched CommSec Learn, a series of free learning topics with videos and exercises designed to help investors expand their knowledge.

CommSec executive general manager Richard Burns said the bank saw an increase in consumption of its educational materials when COVID hit.

"There was a thirst for learning, however, it was interestingly leaning towards more executional topics with fewer clicks on the important basics such as planning or strategizing," Burns said.

"As such, we felt there was an opportunity to help build those important investment foundations and assist investors in hopefully achieving long term success."

Burns said CommSec Learn aims to be an easy way for investors to grow their skills and knowledge, at their own pace, to make informed investment decisions.

He added that the tool is not intended to offer personal advice or recommendations, rather it was designed to help investors get a better understanding of their investments and the factors that can affect their performance.

"It's helpful to think of investing as just the beginning of your share market journey. It's important to regularly monitor the markets and your portfolio, and understand your risk appetite," Burns said.

"Knowing how to keep track of your progress and how you stack up against key benchmarks is essential for understanding how your investment is performing and whether you may need to rebalance your portfolio."