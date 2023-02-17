Newspaper icon
Commonwealth Super Corp hires former MTAA investments lead

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 17 FEB 2023   12:45PM

Phil Brown has started a new position as senior manager of operational risk at Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation.

In a post on social media, Brown said after a couple of contract roles as a project officer that lasted 18 months in total, the opportunity to become a full-time member of the team is greatly appreciated.

"Thanks to everyone for being so welcoming," he said in the post.

Brown joins the Canberra-based asset owner from MTAA Super where he worked as executive manager of investment and institutional investment relationship manager for almost 16 years.

In that role, he reported directly to the chief executive and was responsible for all aspects of MTAA Super's investment function.

He departed the $13 billion fund that serves the motor trades after the industry super fund merged with Tasplan to become Spirit Super on 1 April 2021.

Ross Barry was subsequently named chief investment officer of the merged entity.

Before joining MTAA,  Brown served as a prudential supervisor a the Private Health Insurance Administration Council for the three years to 2005

Earlier, he worked as an assistant manager of investments at Medibank for four years and for the government statistician preparing the national accounts.

His appointment to CSC follows a release by AV Super chief executive, Michael Sykes that the fund will merge with the Australian Retirement Trust.

Up until December, AV Super had planned a tie-up with CSC.

In that event, Brown would have been reunited with his former colleague since Sykes was the executive manager of finance at MTAA Super for 16 years before joining AV Super.

