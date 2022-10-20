Colonial First State introduces new platform

The wealth management group has launched CFS Elevate, a people and culture platform that aims to provide support for advice professionals across Australia.

Designed in collaboration with financial advisers, CFS Elevate offers free training, networking events and collaboration tools, as well as the CFS Professional Year online community hub with XY Adviser.

Other resources include a comprehensive suite of education and personal development materials, and various webinars and downloadable learning content.

"At CFS, we believe that quality financial advice is vital to helping Australians achieve financial freedom in retirement, and we are committed to building a stronger and more sustainable advice industry," CFS group executive, distribution Bryce Quirk said.

"Over the past decade, we have seen a significant reduction in the number of registered financial advisers and a fall in the overall number of Australians who are able to access financial advice.

"We see our role as identifying and addressing gaps that are making it difficult to meet the demand for quality financial advice, and we've been speaking to advisers about how to make delivering advice easier. That's how we came up with Elevate."

Quirk added that advisers are increasingly time-poor and do not have the same access to human resources tools and resources like large organisations do.

"CFS Elevate seeks to address this gap by providing advisers with the support they need to successfully attract, develop and retain their people," he said.

"Through education, thought leadership, advocacy and strategic partnerships, CFS Elevate hopes to contribute to a stronger advice industry and deliver better outcomes for Australians seeking financial advice."