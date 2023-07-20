Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Colonial First State chalks up strong super returns

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 20 JUL 2023   12:48PM

Colonial First State (CFS) has recorded double-digit returns across several of its default superannuation products for FY23.

The CFS FirstChoice Employer Super growth fund (Lifestage 1975-1979) delivered a 12.2% return.

The CFS FirstChoice Employer Super balanced fund (Lifestage 1965-1969) raked in a 10.5% return.

Additionally, Essential Super achieved a 10.7% return.

Colonial First State Superannuation chief executive Kelly Power said: "We are delighted with the investment performance we have been able to achieve for our members over what has been a volatile period in investment markets."

"This is testament to the depth and capability of our new investment team and our ongoing commitment to be Australia's first choice for retirement and investment savings."

A spokesperson for CFS attributed the investment manager's partnership with BlackRock in helping boost performance outcomes for members.

In October 2021, CFS appointed BlackRock to refine its approach to investment management in its MySuper investment products.

"As one of the largest asset managers in the world with around US$9.5 trillion in assets under management, BlackRock's scale, its leading portfolio management capability and its access to market leading investment strategies - including third-party managers - has provided CFS's MySuper products with the resources, insights and investment services needed to deliver outstanding member results," the spokesperson said.

Colonial First State chief investment officer Jonathan Armitage also attributed investment performance to strong returns in global and domestic equities. He also noted "good returns" from fixed income despite a very challenging market.

Looking ahead, Armitage flagged significant valuation discrepancies across unlisted assets between different holders.

"CFS is in a strong position to capitalise on those opportunities and continue delivering strong returns for members through our disciplined investment approach," he said.

CFS has $147.4 billion in funds under management and 940,000 customer accounts.

The FirstChoice Employer Super has a total funds under administration of $14.9 billion.

Read more: SuperannuationCFS FirstChoice Employer SuperJonathan ArmitageAustraliaColonial First State SuperannuationKelly Power
