Superannuation

Cold calling advice firms called out

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 FEB 2023   12:45PM

The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) is calling on the government to extend anti-hawking laws to combat financial advice firms using third parties to solicit business through cold calling.

Unsolicited calls to consumers about superannuation advice should be banned, the industry body said in its pre-budget submission, adding that it is aware of several financial advice businesses employing intermediaries to gain business this way.

Following the Royal Commission, anti-hawking rules related to superannuation products were put in place, however they don't cover financial advice services.

AIST chief executive Eva Scheerlinck said she is concerned the existing anti-hawking legislation doesn't cover cold calling advisers who charge up to $6000 "to roll consumers from high performing, low fee profit-to-member funds into poorer performing retail funds."

"A typical experience was for a super fund member to be cold called by an intermediary generating business for a financial planner, told their fund was "high risk" and all their money would go to the government if they died, emailed documents including a completed application for a retail fund and an invoice for advice that was not provided, and told to sign immediately.  They are then charged thousands of dollars in fees to roll the money over," AIST said.

Scheerlinck said several cases have been report to ASIC but that the regulator pursuing advisers is time consuming and would not address the systemic risk to consumers.

"We all know the feeling of receiving an unsolicited call from a number we don't recognise and speaking to somebody we don't know who is trying to sell us something we don't need or even want," Scheerlinck said.

"When they're selling financial services like superannuation advice to skirt around a gap in the law and trying to bamboozle consumers with half-truths into signing up for a costly service that is not in their financial interests, it should be outlawed."

Read more: AISTAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesEva Scheerlinck
