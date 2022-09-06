Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

ClearView Wealth appoints rehabilitation manager

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 6 SEP 2022   12:37PM

ClearView Wealth has appointed Alicia Edwards to the newly created position of rehabilitation manager.

Before joining she was a senior rehabilitation consultant at OnePath Zurich and also held a number of roles at Konekt.

Edwards will be responsible for designing the group's rehabilitation proposition to ensure best practice customer outcomes.

This includes technical advice, support, ongoing mentoring to claim assessors on return to work strategies and employability, and identification and management of occupational rehabilitation cases.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

She will report to ClearView chief claims officer Joanne Faglioni.

"We're always looking for ways to add value for our customers and advisers. A key area of focus has been on increasing our claims capability and enhancing our claims proposition," Faglioni said.

"Alicia will be responsible for building a strong, holistic vocational rehab service, which spans exercise, career counselling and business coaching including executive business coaching. Our goal is to provide a highly valued service that can be tailored to meet the individual needs of our customers."

Edwards commented that there is a growing recognition of the positive impact that occupational rehabilitation can have on assisting customers to return to wellness and return to work.

"ClearView is a dynamic organisation and I'm excited about the possibility of doing something a little bit different here to help customers manage a range of medical conditions, including musculoskeletal, neurological and psychological, and get on with their lives," she said.

An issued statement concluded that as part of the group's ClearView ClearChoice product series, customers may be able to access a range of rehabilitation and return to work support including funding to cover the cost of retraining and reskilling, and business coaching.

Read more: ClearView WealthAlicia EdwardsClearView ClearChoiceJoanne FaglioniKonektOnePath Zurich
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ClearView welcomes chief risk officer
ClearView recruits chief claims officer
Hyperion Asset Management builds out team
Former Regal FM portfolio manager banned
Industry split on paid vaccine leave
ClearView appoints head of life strategy
ClearView adds advice growth role
ClearView bolsters team
ClearView seeks to raise at least $40m
Financial advice more important than ever: HUB24

Editor's Choice

New Forests launches new division, appoints team

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:41PM
New Forests Asset Management announced the formation of New Agriculture and the appointment of four investment professionals to the team.

AustralianSuper breaks into world's top 20 pension funds

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:24PM
The superannuation giant has jumped two places in a global survey of pensions and now ranks number 20 with total assets of US$169 billion.

Schroders names head of private wealth

CHLOE WALKER
Theone Star has joined the Schroders Australia team as its new head of private wealth.

IFM Investors appoints chief strategy officer

CHLOE WALKER
The $200 billion fund manager is set to expand its private investments capability, appointing London-based Luba Nikulina as its first chief strategy officer.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to also be product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Travis Miller

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CO-FOUNDER
IPARTNERS PTY LTD
As someone who saw a job in financial services as an alternative to Aussie rules football, iPartners Group chief executive Travis Miller has carved a career out of thinking outside the box. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.