ClearView Wealth appoints rehabilitation manager

ClearView Wealth has appointed Alicia Edwards to the newly created position of rehabilitation manager.

Before joining she was a senior rehabilitation consultant at OnePath Zurich and also held a number of roles at Konekt.

Edwards will be responsible for designing the group's rehabilitation proposition to ensure best practice customer outcomes.

This includes technical advice, support, ongoing mentoring to claim assessors on return to work strategies and employability, and identification and management of occupational rehabilitation cases.

She will report to ClearView chief claims officer Joanne Faglioni.

"We're always looking for ways to add value for our customers and advisers. A key area of focus has been on increasing our claims capability and enhancing our claims proposition," Faglioni said.

"Alicia will be responsible for building a strong, holistic vocational rehab service, which spans exercise, career counselling and business coaching including executive business coaching. Our goal is to provide a highly valued service that can be tailored to meet the individual needs of our customers."

Edwards commented that there is a growing recognition of the positive impact that occupational rehabilitation can have on assisting customers to return to wellness and return to work.

"ClearView is a dynamic organisation and I'm excited about the possibility of doing something a little bit different here to help customers manage a range of medical conditions, including musculoskeletal, neurological and psychological, and get on with their lives," she said.

An issued statement concluded that as part of the group's ClearView ClearChoice product series, customers may be able to access a range of rehabilitation and return to work support including funding to cover the cost of retraining and reskilling, and business coaching.