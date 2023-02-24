ClearView offloads managed investments unit

ClearView will solely focus its efforts on life insurance after flagging that it found a buyer for its managed investments business as it also continues to review the future of its superannuation fund.

Human Financial, an investment management and technology firm, will purchase ClearView's managed investment business.

In turn, ClearView will receive $1.3 million in cash and acquire a 40% stake in Human Financial.

For the half-year 2023 reporting period, the wealth management unit earned $10.9 million in revenue, declining 32% from the prior period.

Funds under management dropped to $3.3 billion, which includes $660 million in the WealthSolutions2 product on the HUB24 platform.

"The wealth management business has faced strong headwinds with the poor performance of the segment resulting in a drag on group earnings," ClearView's latest financial reports show.

As part of the group's overhaul of the wealth management unit, superannuation fund trustee, ClearView Life Nominees "is currently considering a number of options and the best way forward for the superannuation fund, ClearView Retirement Plan".

Following its simplification initiative, ClearView will solely focus on providing life insurance. This part of the business saw premiums from its advised product range increase by 11% year on year to $290.9 million. Underlying net profit after tax jumped 46% to $19.4 million.

The last six months saw gross life insurance premium income increase by 8% and new business rise by 9%.

"Off the back of material industry and regulatory changes, the life insurance market is starting to show signs of revival. The industry's return to profitability has been driven by structural reforms that focus on sustainability including product changes and the repricing of historical inforce portfolios," ClearView managing director Simon Swanson said.

The firm sold its advice unit in 2021. Swanson said this "resulted in a better home for former staff and financial advisers, and a simpler ClearView while enabling us to continue participating in the growing advice margin through our strategic interest in Centrepoint Alliance".