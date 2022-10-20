Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

ClearView expands distribution team

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 20 OCT 2022   12:53PM

ClearView Wealth made three new hires and promoted two, to offer further support to financial advisers.

Alex Koodrin has joined ClearView from BT Financial Group as its new national technical manager. Previously, he was business manager at Colonial First State, and national technical manager CommInsure.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Anthony and Mathew Amanovich have been appointed as business development managers.

Prior to ClearView, Anthony worked as business development manager at MLC, while Amanovich joins from BT Financial Group.

Internally, Leah Henshaw and Heather Sherwell have been promoted to digital business development managers (formerly business development associates).

Henshaw, a former financial adviser, has held a variety of business development roles since joining ClearView in 2016. Sherwell has been at ClearView since 2017.

Commenting on the appointments, ClearView head of distribution strategy Kathryn Williamson said that changing economic conditions, alongside a wave of new life insurance and income protection products recently hitting the market, has meant advisers need extra support to understand changes and how they may impact their clients.

"We continue to invest in our people capability to better support our business partners," Williamson said.

"Our distribution team is knowledgeable, experienced and responsive. We are focused on supporting advisers to deliver quality service and advice while driving business productivity, efficiency and growth."

