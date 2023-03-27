Newspaper icon
Insurance

ClearView enhances ClearChoice products

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 27 MAR 2023   12:16PM

The wealth manager has unveiled a variety of enhancements to its flagship life insurance product range, ClearView ClearChoice.

Among the changes, ClearView is simplifying product names across the income protection (IP) range to increase clarity for both customers and advisers.

Clients on the top level of IP cover will now also be paid 70% of pre-disability income until their cover expires, meaning 70% of clients can continue through to age 65.

In addition, the Income Support Booster Option, which increases a client's benefit amount by 20% for the first six months of a claim, will also be available on policies with a 90-day waiting period.

This is on top of the  existing 30- and 60-day waiting periods.

Total and permanent disablement cover will also be extended to age 70, with a change in definition at age 65.

ClearView explained the enhancements coincide with strong new sales across its life insurance business, reporting $11.3 million in new business for the six months to 31 December 2022, up 9% on the previous corresponding period.

"We have taken our time to listen to adviser feedback and watch how the market has reacted over the past 12 months to the huge changes in product design across the income protection space," said ClearView managing director Simon Swanson.

"The updates to ClearView ClearChoice ensure our life insurance products remain adaptive, flexible and built on what advisers have told us their clients really need."

He added the life insurance industry has an exciting future ahead that will see regulation simplified, positive structural reform and stable commission rates.

"ClearView is well positioned to partner with advisers as they build efficient and nimble businesses," concluded Swanson.

