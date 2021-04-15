NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
ClearView adds advice growth role
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 15 APR 2021   11:50AM

ClearView Wealth has appointed a former Australian Unity Financial Advice executive to the newly created role of head of business growth.

ClearView has welcomed Tony Mantineo to the role, previously general manager of business growth at Australian Unity Financial Advice and head of business growth & strategic alliances at Millennium 3 and Financial Services Partners.

Mantineo has also served as a business growth manager at ANZ Wealth and a senior practice development manager at Financial Wisdom.

In his new role, Mantineo will be responsible for adviser recruitment at Matrix Planning Solutions and LaVista Licensee Solutions. He will report to ClearView general manager, licensee services, Todd Kardash.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

Kardash said the appointment reflects the company's commitment to building a scalable financial advice business.

"We are not seeking thousands of advisers but rather our focus is on creating a select community of quality professional businesses using our services," he said.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

"Over the past few years, ClearView has invested significantly in technology and infrastructure to support advisers to deliver high quality advice, manage mounting compliance and run more efficient practices."

Mantineo added that the ongoing regulatory change and remediation programs inside institutions is leading advisers to review the suitability and viability of their licensing arrangements.

"There is a lot of movement in the market at the moment with many advisers exploring their options including switching licensees or gaining their own AFSL," he said.

"ClearView is in a unique position because it has the ability to continuously invest in its offer and the flexibility to cater to the different needs and preferences of advisers."

Late last month, ClearView appointed Nick Kulikov has been appointed to the newly created position of head of product and pricing.

Kulikov will be responsible for ClearView's LifeSolutions product and the development of the group's new life insurance solution, which it hinted will be launched later this year.

Read more: ClearView WealthTony MantineoNick KulikovTodd KardashLaVista Licensee SolutionsMatrix Planning Solutions
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ClearView bolsters team
The barriers to limited advice: Licensees
Dealer service provider adds former MLC advice firm
ClearView seeks to raise at least $40m
A new model is coming: Licensees
Financial advice more important than ever: HUB24
Specialist platforms prosper in June quarter
ClearView announces board changes
Wealth manager appoints new head of advice
ClearView rated stable
Editor's Choice
Pendal gets $900m net inflows
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:31PM
Pendal Group saw $900 million in net inflows in the quarter ending March, taking its assets over $100 billion again.
New lead for Mercer Sentinel
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
Mercer has welcomed a new lead for its outsourced due diligence and custody consulting business.
Bernie Madoff dies in prison
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:17PM
The architect of the largest Ponzi scheme in US history has died in prison aged 82.
Praemium FUA up, opens Edinburgh office
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:16PM
The platform has recorded increased funds under administration (FUA) of $37.9 billion as it expands its presence in the UK with the opening of an office in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Ian McDermott
Principal Lawyer/ Director
imac legal & compliance
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Michael Pennisi
Chief Executive Officer
QSuper
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kate Anderson
GROUP EXECUTIVE OF ADVICE AND SOLUTIONS
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
A recent accident forced Centrepoint Alliance group executive of advice services and solutions Kate Anderson to slow down for what felt like the first time, giving her the space to realise what is really important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.