ClearView adds advice growth role

ClearView Wealth has appointed a former Australian Unity Financial Advice executive to the newly created role of head of business growth.

ClearView has welcomed Tony Mantineo to the role, previously general manager of business growth at Australian Unity Financial Advice and head of business growth & strategic alliances at Millennium 3 and Financial Services Partners.

Mantineo has also served as a business growth manager at ANZ Wealth and a senior practice development manager at Financial Wisdom.

In his new role, Mantineo will be responsible for adviser recruitment at Matrix Planning Solutions and LaVista Licensee Solutions. He will report to ClearView general manager, licensee services, Todd Kardash.

Kardash said the appointment reflects the company's commitment to building a scalable financial advice business.

"We are not seeking thousands of advisers but rather our focus is on creating a select community of quality professional businesses using our services," he said.

"Over the past few years, ClearView has invested significantly in technology and infrastructure to support advisers to deliver high quality advice, manage mounting compliance and run more efficient practices."

Mantineo added that the ongoing regulatory change and remediation programs inside institutions is leading advisers to review the suitability and viability of their licensing arrangements.

"There is a lot of movement in the market at the moment with many advisers exploring their options including switching licensees or gaining their own AFSL," he said.

"ClearView is in a unique position because it has the ability to continuously invest in its offer and the flexibility to cater to the different needs and preferences of advisers."

Late last month, ClearView appointed Nick Kulikov has been appointed to the newly created position of head of product and pricing.

Kulikov will be responsible for ClearView's LifeSolutions product and the development of the group's new life insurance solution, which it hinted will be launched later this year.