Class launches SMSF auditor tool

The SMSF technology platform has launched an online tool to assist accountants in finding suitable SMSF auditors for their clients.

The tool will allow accountants to request quotes from different providers that connect directly to the Class product suite, including some of the largest SMSF audit companies in Australia.

The launch partners include Super Know How, Unison and BDO Audits which leverage data integration to Class.

Following a restructure to APES 110 Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants, SMSF audits can only be done by an independent auditor therefore an accounting practice cannot offer accounting and auditing to the same SMSF client.

"The enhancement of the auditor independence requirements will see a significant movement in the SMSF audit market, so we have provided a facility that allows an accounting business to find an audit provider that operates on an integrated technology platform," Class chief executive Andrew Russell said.

"By partnering with a provider that can integrate with their own technology systems, they can ensure that the relocation of the audit work is as streamlined as possible, and as efficient as it can be."

According to Class, the restructure will see administrators of up to 40% or 200,000 of SMSFs looking for a new independent auditor.

"(The tool) will allow accounting practices to make the decision to work with an audit partner based on automation through technology integrations, in addition to other factors such as price and agreed service levels," Russell said.

Elsewhere, last week Class announced it had decided to either convert or redeem its $3.1 million investment in Philo Capital Advisers after concluding it is not in the best interest of its shareholders.