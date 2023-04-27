Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Citi names local chief executive

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 27 APR 2023   12:33PM

Citi has promoted interim country officer Mark Woodruff to the role of chief executive, Australia and head of Citi's Australia and New Zealand cluster.

Woodruff, who has been with the bank for 20 years, has also previously served as head of markets, and head of investor sales, Australia and New Zealand. He also spent 11 years as Citi's head of FX and corporate sales.

Woodruff succeeds Marc Luet, who was recently appointed as Citi's chief executive in Japan.

In his new role, Woodruff will be responsible for driving Citi's strategy in Australia and New Zealand, including serving as a trusted partner to Citi's clients, maintaining a strong risk and control environment and fostering a high-performing, inclusive and supportive culture for the franchise.

He will report to Citi head of Northeast Asia, Tim Monger.

"It is a privilege to step into this role and lead the franchise," Woodruff said.

"Citi is a leader in Institutional Banking across Australia and New Zealand, and I am excited to execute our aggressive growth agenda and bring the benefits of Citi's extensive global network to our local clients."

Meanwhile, Monger said: "I am thrilled that Mark has been appointed to this role."

"I am confident he will drive the Australia and New Zealand businesses to further growth and support our clients as they navigate a challenging macro-economic landscape."

Monger added Woodruff's strong leadership credentials and markets experience means he is well-positioned to help Citi meet its global strategy to become a more focused, better-connected and simpler bank.

Citi is steadily growing its local custody business. Citi's total assets under custody in Australia have seen marginal growth, according to data released in February by the Australian Custodial Services Association.

Specifically, the group saw a 2.2% increase from the six months to December end, taking it to $693.6 billion.

