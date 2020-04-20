Citi hires new investment banking head from Deutsche

Citi has appointed a new head of investment banking for Australia and New Zealand from Deutsche Bank Australia, while also announcing new co-heads of local equity capital markets.

Alex Cartel was most recently Deutsche Bank Australia's head of investment banking coverage and a managing director.

Starting July, Cartel will work as Citi's head of investment banking and managing director, reporting to Tony Markets, who heads Citi's baking, capital markets and advisory functions.

Cartel has worked on Santos' $17.9 billion successful defence of the EIG/Harbour Energy approach, Unibail-Rodamco's US$25 billion takeover of Westfield, and the A$2.65 billion IPO of Viva Energy. He is also the president of the Australian takeovers panel.

"Alex is a proven leader and one of Australia's most experienced and trusted M&A and ECM advisers. We are experiencing a strong increase in fundraising activity and expect this to grow further to include increased M&A activity in the second half and beyond. The addition of Alex to our banking, capital markets and advisory leadership team will ensure we have the capability in place to deliver for our clients," Osmond said.

Citi has also named Rob Jahrling, who joined the bank in 2015 and Hamish Whitehead, who joined in 2010 as co-heads of Citi Australia and New Zealand's equity capital markets.

They report to John McLean, who heads Citi Australia and New Zealand's capital markets origination function.

"Both Hamish and Rob have distinguished themselves since joining Citi, successfully executing on a range of significant equity offerings in recent years," Osmond said.

Citi has helped NextDC, Auckland International Airport, Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group and Electro Optic Systems to raise a collective $2 billion in equity in past two weeks.

It has also recently worked with TCorp, South Australia Finance Authority and Treasury Corporation of Victoria raise a collective $8.5 billion in debt capital markets.