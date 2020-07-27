Citi adds to markets, custody leadership

Citi has appointed a vice chair of markets and securities services for Australia and New Zealand.

Sara McKerihan will step into the role, returning to Australia to take up the helm after spending time in Citi's New York office.

She will focus on growing the bank's strategic relationships with asset managers and sovereign and hedge funds in Australia and New Zealand.

McKerihanhas held sales and trading positions globally with Citi. She was most recently markets relationship manager.

"We are pleased to welcome Sara to our Australian franchise," Citi head of markets and securities services Luke Randell and Citi head of investor sales Mark Woodruff said in a joint statement.

"Sara brings a unique combination of senior level client experience, extensive knowledge of Citi's products and services and people management skills acquired in an international setting over the past 25 years.

"Sara's experience and insight will be welcomed by our clients as they continue to navigate heightened market volatility caused by the pandemic."

McKerihan joined Salomon Brothers as a salesperson with responsibility for central banks in non-US dollar markets in 1989. She was appointed head of fixed income sales for Asia Pacific in 1999 moving to Hong Kong to manage the sales function for the region.

In 2002, she relocated to New York to cover global hedge funds at Citi within fixed income and in 2007 transitioned to the global relationship management team.