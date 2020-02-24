NEWS
Economics
China vaccinates against corona
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 24 FEB 2020   10:56AM

Weekend reports that COVID-19 is not only multiplying but infecting more countries sent financial markets back.

According to Al Jazeera, a total of 76,288 cases and 2345 deaths have been reported in mainland China as at February 21 - there'll be several additions now as I type.

These additions will continue to multiply for as long as a cure isn't found and the more infections and deaths multiply, the longer China will remain in lockdown, with the resulting slowdown in economic activity infecting the rest of the world.

This is underscored by the Nikkei Asian Review's report that: "The government of Hubei Province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, said Thursday it will extend its business shutdown for a third time, this time to March 10, more than a month and a half after the Lunar New Year holiday was slated to end."

Needless to say, the shutdowns would again be extended if things don't get better by then.

However, in a seemingly perverse reaction, the Shanghai Composite index has rebounded by 10.7% from the one-year low of 2746.61 points recorded on February 3 (following reports that the COVID-19 death toll has overtaken SARS), taking its 2020 year-to-date loss from a steep 10.0% (on the third of Feb) to a mere 0.3% three weeks hence.

What gives?

What gave is the People's Republic of China's politburo and central bank got going.

Apart from the government's drastic action at quarantining cities and regions infected by the virus, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut its benchmark one-year loan prime rate (LPR) by 10 basis points to 4.05% and the five-year rate from 4.8% to 4.75% on February 20.

This followed the PBOC's injection of 1.2 trillion yuan (US$174 billion) into the money markets reduction in its one-year medium-term facility rate from 3.25% to 3.15% three days earlier.

In addition, as The New York Times published: "China will cut some pension contributions and insurance fees to help companies cope with the coronavirus, while firms in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, won't have to pay pensions, jobless and work-injury insurance until June."

"Before the end of June, firms can apply for delaying their payments to the state-run housing provident fund and unpaid repay loans to the provident fund due to the virus's impact will not be treated as overdue, the cabinet said."

