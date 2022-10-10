Newspaper icon
Economics

Chief executives anticipate recession: KPMG

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 10 OCT 2022   12:41PM

The current economic climate is a top concern for global chief executives, but many are already prepared for a recession, according to the KPMG 2022 Chief Executive Outlook.

The report said 86% of chief executives believe a recession will happen over the next 12 months, correspondingly 76% have plans in place to deal with it.

Despite short-term recession fears, KPMG found chief executives had increased confidence for the longer term, an indication that business leaders feel well prepared to navigate their companies through turbulent times.

Compared to 2019 and 2020, chief executives are better prepared to weather short-term challenges with resiliency measures in place, also still anticipating longer-term growth, the report said.

Optimism in long-term growth has rebounded; confidence in growth prospects for the global economy over the next three years rose to 71% in August 2022.

KPMG global chair and chief executive Bill Thomas said: "While it's unsurprising the economic climate is now a top concern for business leaders, over these past few years, they've learned to navigate the unpredictable, realigning their workforces, untangling supply chain disruptions and adapting to geopolitical and economic impacts."

"As the possibility of recession looms, many are already prepared with a deep focus on planning and agility."

While chief executives were found to be resilient, they're also realistic about the challenges ahead, the report said.

"Seventy-three per cent of chief executives believe a recession will upend anticipated growth over the next three years and three-quarters also believe a recession will make post-pandemic recovery harder," the report said.

"Seventy-one per cent of chief executives predict a recession will impact company earnings by up to 10% over the next 12 months."

The most pressing concerns for chief executives were pandemic fatigue and economic factors including the threat of rising interest rates and inflation.

Over the long-term, emerging technology ranked as the top risk and greatest threat to organisational growth. Operations issues, regulatory concerns, environmental and reputational risk were also flagged as other pre-eminent growth obstacles.

Meanwhile, regarding the management of geopolitical risk, chief executives specified that uncertainties will continue to impact their strategies and supply chains over the next three years. In fact, 81% of chief executives have adjusted or plan to adjust their risk management procedures considering geopolitical risk.

Notwithstanding prevailing economic and geopolitical uncertainties, the appetite for mergers and acquisitions remains high.

KPMG attributed this trend to higher interest rates and borrowing costs necessitating rapid innovations to stay competitive.

"Deal makers may be taking a much sharper pencil to the numbers and focus on value creation to unlock and track deal value, every step of the way," the report said.

KPMG global head of clients and markets Regina Mayor added: "The combination of uncertainty, delays and price fluctuations is forcing some executives to significantly shift their priorities and pivot their business models, in an attempt to maintain their growth and confidence as they enter an incredibly challenging period."

NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

