Economics
Chief economist update: V could still become W
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 MAY 2020   10:23AM

It had only been two months (three at most) when the coronavirus started infecting and slaying citizens of planet Earth.

Under house arrest and in solitary confinement - forced upon society by social distancing measures and lockdown restrictions - it seemed like eternity.

Equity market investors were correct in divesting stocks in their investment portfolios - paralysis in business, household and overall economic activity won't do company profitability any favours but instead lead to losses and, by extension, reduced dividend payouts and at worse, utter elimination of dividends altogether.

Fast forward two (three) months hence ... equity market investors are buying up beaten down stocks.

This is in spite of the continued slump in economic activity.

Although they have limited the extent of the downturn, I remain doubtful whether the trillions of dollar spent by central banks and fiscal authorities could have turned around investor sentiment this early.

In my book it's the easing, not of monetary and fiscal policies, but of social isolation and lockdown restrictions in one country to another we have to be grateful for ... and of course, recent reports that a vaccine is nigh.

So much so, that preliminary indication from the latest Markit Economics PMI indices show a V-shaped rebound in private sector activity.

However, be wary that continued gains in the equity markets could be reversed if the easing of lockdown rules and social isolation measures brings about a second wave of infection.

In which case, the V could become a W.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

