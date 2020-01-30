Chief economist update: Turn the beat around

The stats are out and they reveal that Australia's inflation genie is still inside Aladdin's lamp.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) consumer price index report showed headline inflation inched to 1.8% in the year to the December 2019 quarter from 1.7% in the second quarter. While this is in line with market expectations, it remains below the bottom range of the RBA's 2%-3% target band.

If the headline inflation measure is off target, the underlying inflation measures are a long way off. The annual growth in the trimmed mean inflation gauge was clocked at 1.6% in the final quarter of last year while the weighted median stood at 1.3%.

Nonetheless, Business Insider reports: "Market expectations for a February rate cut have decreased to only 10% after the inflation data, from around 25% yesterday," because "[It] is pretty much in line with the RBA's latest forecasts which take the pressure off the RBA to cut the cash rate at its next meeting in February."

Recall that in its latest (November 2019) Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP), the RBA expects headline inflation at 1.9% at the end of December 2019; 1.8% at end-2020; and 1.9% by the last quarter of 2021.

So if financial markets want to play this game, not only will the RBA not cut interest rates in February but also in 2020 and 2021 - based on the most recent actual inflation reading. It is close enough to predictions!

But markets still expect the RBA to cut - not just so soon as next week.

Why wait I ask. Why not get ahead of the curve?

As this space has pointed many, many, many times, economies don't operate in a vacuum.

Persistent below-target inflation sets in train a nasty chain of reactions from economic agents. Foremost of which is the risk that lasting low-flation prompts a retrenchment of inflation expectations that could ultimately result in outright deflation - falling prices.

Sure, on a personal level, falling prices are good - who doesn't want a bargain, 'ey? But it's no good in terms of the general wider economy.

The vicious cycle. Prolonged low inflation would, in time, send inflation expectations lower, weakening consumer spending - no rush to buy now as prices will be the same or be even cheaper later - leading to lower business revenues/profits, reduced investment in buildings & structure and machinery & equipment and on staff.

This would keep tepid wage growth tepid. In turn, sluggish wage growth would put further pressure on already lacklustre consumer spending, leading to even lower inflation as businesses offer discounts to maintain revenues, leading to low inflation and, by virtue of CPI indexation, low wage growth that keeps downward pressure on household spending and by extension, the general economy.

Makes me wonder if, apart from boosting the share and property markets, another one or two more RBA rate cuts could turn the vicious cycle into a virtuous one?

In fact, the last RBA rate cut in October 2019 induced more anxiety among us, Australians all.

The hope is that Morrison's bushfire largesse - increased fiscal spending -- in atonement for hanging loose in Hawaii while Australia was being barbecued, would be able to turn the economy around.