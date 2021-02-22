NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: The vaccine has landed
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 22 FEB 2021   11:13AM

No more tears, fears ... or snap lockdowns, hopefully.

Today, 22 February 2021, will go down in Australian history as VAC (vaccine against COVID-19) Day (although Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly and 84-year-old Polish aged-care resident Jane Malysiak, received their gift of jab a day earlier).

Almost 13 months to the day COVID-19 first reached Australian shores, the vaccine has landed.

With the exception of anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists - "They are one and a half, a few percent, maybe, in Australia," according to Victoria's chief health officer, Brett Sutton - the majority of Australians welcome the vaccine's roll-out.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

The Melbourne Institute's fortnightly 'Taking the Pulse' survey - taken on 1-6 February 2021 - found that: "About two in three Australians are willing to be vaccinated and of these, two in three are willing to wait so those with higher risk get vaccinated first. Of the one in three who don't want to or are unsure about the COVID-19 vaccination, 65% express concerns about side-effects while 37% express disbelief in the effectiveness and/or distrust the vaccine."

That's about right. Informal get-togethers (er, drinking sessions) with friends and families reveal the same sentiments of hope, anxiety and hesitation.

But in line with other leaders of the world who got the first jab, "Great Scott" declares that: "This is a historic day for Australia ... This vaccination program launches us down our path out of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021."

"Today is the beginning of a big game changer, there's no doubt about that. Its successful rollout will only further reduce the risk, and when you reduce the risk, then obviously, you do not need more blunt and extreme measures."

The Australian Financial Review  daily reports that: "About 170,000 frontline healthcare, quarantine and border workers will be the first to receive vaccinations from Monday in stage 1A of the rollout, with more than 500,000 aged and disability care residents and staff" for a total of 678,000."

"About 60,000 Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses are expected to be administered to priority groups by the end of the first week."

Phase 1B will see up to 1.48 million administered to 6,139,000 Australians; Phase 2A to another 6,570,000; Phase 2B would inoculate another 6,643,000; and, some 5,670,000 injected with the vaccine in Phase 3.

If all goes according to plan, that's more than sufficient to cover all of Australia's population of 25.7 million (as at 30 June 2020, Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show).

Water, water everywhere but not all wants to drink. While there are enough vaccines to go around, only 66.2% of us, Australians all, are willing to be vaccinated, according to the Melbourne Institute's survey.

If the survey translates into actual take-up, it won't be good enough to generate herd immunity. That's when a sufficient number of the population is vaccinated that it prevents the virus from spreading.

Quoting Marylouise McLaws - University of New South Wales (NSW) UNSW Professor of Epidemiology, Healthcare Infection and Infectious Diseases - ABC News prints that: "She said it was difficult to identify the "magic number" needed to achieve herd immunity, but if three-out-of-five vaccines administered were AstraZeneca and the rest was Pfizer, then at least 75% of the population needed to be jabbed."

"This number may even go up to 90%, depending on variant strains."

Given these, it appears that Australia isn't out of the woods yet.

Then again, given our current low infection rates relative to other countries, decreasing rates of infections worldwide and the roll-out of vaccines in a growing number of countries, Australia's VAC Day adds another layer of protection against the pandemic - herd immunity or not - and onwards onto a return to pre-coronavirus normal.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Australia's not jobless recovery
Chief economist update: Nikkei not so fine
Chief economist update: Taper talks are premature
Chief economist update: Red metal turning red hot
Chief economist update: Oil gush
Amber alert
Chief economist update: China on my mind
Chief economist update: COVID with a vengeance
Chief economist update: The virus, the vaccine, the variant
Chief economist update: Government spending made money, saved money
Editor's Choice
Countdown to FASEA exam deadline
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:04PM
The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) has issued a reminder to financial advisers that their time to sit and pass the exam is ticking by.
Fund manager hires distribution director
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:26PM
A boutique fund manager has welcomed a director of business development to a newly created role.
Seek launches investments arm
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:58AM
Seek's founder and long-time chief executive Andrew Bassat is transitioning into a new role within the company as the chief executive of its new venture, Seek Investments.
HUB24 lifts inflows, profit flat
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:46AM
The platform provider recorded a significant jump in platform inflows and funds under management while profit remained flat, according to its half-year results.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Cathy Doyle
Chair and Consultant
SUPER Recruiters
Howard Marks
Chairman
Oaktree Capital Management, LLC
Greg Kent
Partner
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something SizVg8Wg