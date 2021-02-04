NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: Oil gush
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 4 FEB 2021   10:46AM

Crude oil prices jumped to one-year highs - WTI oil to US$58.46 per barrel; Brent oil to US$55.73 - this early in the New Year.

Well, they have to bounce some time especially given the battering it received in 2020 as the covid-19 pandemic grounded planes, trains and automobiles and cruise liners and shuttered most factories and businesses on planet earth, driving down overall global demand and therefore, the price of oil.

Demand for oil had been boosted by the cold weather in the US and in Asia at the start of the year. But this would go away when winter gives way to spring. Likewise, demand for oil would be crimped by the renewed lockdowns (in Europe and parts of Asia) in efforts to contain the resurgence of infections and the mutated variant of the virus.

These prompted the International Energy Agency (IEA) to downgrade its global oil demand forecast by 0.6 million barrels per day for the first quarter of this year. However, the agency expects a 5.5 mb/d increase in oil demand this year overall, a significant turnaround from the 8.8 mb/d drop recorded in 2020. "This recovery mainly reflects the impact of fiscal and monetary support packages as well as the effectiveness of steps to resolve the pandemic."

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

The supply side of crude oil's demand/supply equation is also constructive.

This from the IEA's January 2021 "Oil Market Report": "Anticipating weaker demand, OPEC+ decided in January to delay a further easing of cuts and Saudi Arabia surprised with an additional 1 mb/d supply reduction in February and March. The group's more proactive production restraint looks set to hasten a drawdown in the global stock surplus that got underway in earnest during 3Q20. Assuming OPEC+ achieves 100% compliance with the latest agreement, global oil stocks could draw by 1.1 mb/d, or 100 mb, in 1Q21, with the potential for much steeper declines during the second half of the year as demand strengthens."

As such, the IEA expects world oil supply to increase by 1.2 mb/d this year, up from the 6.6mb/d decline recorded in 2020, but that: "Much more oil is likely to be required, given our forecast for a substantial improvement in demand in the second half of the year. Our balances assume that during 2H21, OPEC+ will still withhold 5.8 mb/d of oil from the market as per the group's April 2020 agreement."

But 2020's mantra remains in play, crude oil prices remain hostage to COVID-19 and its variant.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: The virus, the vaccine, the variant
Chief economist update: China on my mind
Chief economist update: COVID with a vengeance
Chief economist update: Taper talks are premature
Chief economist update: Government spending made money, saved money
Chief economist update: An extra mile for a deal
Chief economist update: Japan's five minutes of sunshine
Chief economist update: China turns crisis into opportunity
Chief economist update: Greed is good
Best managed funds, ETFs named
Editor's Choice
Diversa, BetaShares relationship probed
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics has questioned Future Super, Verve and Diversa Trustees on their relationship with BetaShares.
JPMAM unveils sustainable fund
KARREN VERGARA
J.P. Morgan Asset Management has launched a sustainable fund in Australia following the success of its European strategy.
Investment Trends hires head of strategy
KARREN VERGARA
Investment Trends has appointed a new head of strategy as part of its effort to expand consumer and intermediary research.
Another glitch for the ASX
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The Australian Securities Exchange is experiencing more technical problems following a glitch that resulted in halted trading on ASX Trade in November.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lucy Steed
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MELIOR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
Melior chief executive Lucy Steed doesn't do things by accident; she has always known what she is good at and where her path is. But a few years ago, she was forced to align her head with her heart. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something zp40rdlU