Chief economist update: Oil gush

Crude oil prices jumped to one-year highs - WTI oil to US$58.46 per barrel; Brent oil to US$55.73 - this early in the New Year.

Well, they have to bounce some time especially given the battering it received in 2020 as the covid-19 pandemic grounded planes, trains and automobiles and cruise liners and shuttered most factories and businesses on planet earth, driving down overall global demand and therefore, the price of oil.

Demand for oil had been boosted by the cold weather in the US and in Asia at the start of the year. But this would go away when winter gives way to spring. Likewise, demand for oil would be crimped by the renewed lockdowns (in Europe and parts of Asia) in efforts to contain the resurgence of infections and the mutated variant of the virus.

These prompted the International Energy Agency (IEA) to downgrade its global oil demand forecast by 0.6 million barrels per day for the first quarter of this year. However, the agency expects a 5.5 mb/d increase in oil demand this year overall, a significant turnaround from the 8.8 mb/d drop recorded in 2020. "This recovery mainly reflects the impact of fiscal and monetary support packages as well as the effectiveness of steps to resolve the pandemic."

The supply side of crude oil's demand/supply equation is also constructive.

This from the IEA's January 2021 "Oil Market Report": "Anticipating weaker demand, OPEC+ decided in January to delay a further easing of cuts and Saudi Arabia surprised with an additional 1 mb/d supply reduction in February and March. The group's more proactive production restraint looks set to hasten a drawdown in the global stock surplus that got underway in earnest during 3Q20. Assuming OPEC+ achieves 100% compliance with the latest agreement, global oil stocks could draw by 1.1 mb/d, or 100 mb, in 1Q21, with the potential for much steeper declines during the second half of the year as demand strengthens."

As such, the IEA expects world oil supply to increase by 1.2 mb/d this year, up from the 6.6mb/d decline recorded in 2020, but that: "Much more oil is likely to be required, given our forecast for a substantial improvement in demand in the second half of the year. Our balances assume that during 2H21, OPEC+ will still withhold 5.8 mb/d of oil from the market as per the group's April 2020 agreement."

But 2020's mantra remains in play, crude oil prices remain hostage to COVID-19 and its variant.

