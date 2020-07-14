NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: Not easy easing restrictions
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 14 JUL 2020   11:28AM

"As the economy reopens, incoming data are beginning to reflect a resumption of economic activity: Many businesses are opening their doors, hiring is picking up, and spending is increasing. Employment moved higher, and consumer spending rebounded strongly in May. We have entered an important new phase and have done so sooner than expected."

This was what US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell declared before the Committee on Financial Services of the House of Representatives two weeks ago (30 June).

True that..."resumption of economic activity".

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) surveys show the manufacturing and services sectors bouncing back into expansion territory (above 50). The ISM manufacturing index rose to 52.6 in June - the second straight month of improvement - after dropping to an 11-year low reading of 41.5 in April. The ISM non-manufacturing index's rebound was stronger - up to 57.1 in June from 45.4 in May and April's 11-year low reading of 41.8.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Market Volatility Centre - Tools to Help Stay the Course

..."hiring is picking up".

The US economy has added 2.7 million jobs in May and 4.8 million in June after shedding 1.3 million jobs in March and 20.5 million in April. The unemployment rate has declined to 11.1% in June from 13.3% in May and 14.7% in April - a record high.

..."spending is increasing".

US retail sales soared by 17.7% in the month of May, more than reversing the record 14.7% slump in the previous month as businesses reopened and workers went back to work.

Consumer confidence has also improved. The Conference Board and the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index have risen sequentially in May and June from the seven-year lows plumbed in April.

But as Powell warned in his testimony: "While this bounceback in economic activity is welcome, it also presents new challenges—notably, the need to keep the virus in check."

Worldometer.info stats show that the virus is not in check. As at 14 July, the US still leads the world in terms of total infections (3.5 million or 26% of the world total); new cases of infections (65,452); deaths (138,247); and, active cases (1.8 million).

Rising cases of infection are being recorded notably in Florida, Arizona, California, and Texas.

As a result, more than 70% of the country have deferred or reversed further reopening plans, according to Goldman Sachs.

This should stall the fledgling recovery at best ... and it may already be underway.

"Bloomberg highlighted five indicators of the recent slump: a decline in hours worked in Texas-Florida-Arizona; a leveling off in the percentage of Americans who are working; a drop in restaurant reservations on Open Table (particularly in areas with rising infections); a slowdown in the New York Fed's real-time economic index following a big rebound in May and early June; and housing market stress." (Factset).

Indeed, "The path forward for the economy is extraordinarily uncertain," Powell said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Second waving, not drowning
Chief economist update: Still the best and better than all the rest
Chief economist update: Victoria's secret
Chief economist update: The power of money (and a cure)
Chief economist update: A tale of two quarters
Chief economist update: Honey, COVID-19 got me sacked
Chief economist update: The post-pandemic problem
Chief economist update: Extraordinarily uncertain outlook
Chief economist update: Japan on the mend but BOJ, Abe not taking any chances
Chief economist update: The All Ords' ups, downs and ups
Editor's Choice
Pendal winds back fees
KANIKA SOOD
Pendal Group has made year-long fee cuts on two funds, as it sees the Reserve Bank of Australia holding the cash rate at the record-low of 0.25%.
AMP hit with credit downgrade
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Standard & Poor's has downgraded AMP Limited's credit rating from BBB+ to BBB, with all AMP Group entities on CreditWatch with negative implications.
ME Bank chief resigns
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ME Bank chief executive Jamie McPhee has resigned after weathering scrutiny over the bank's adjusting of redraw facilities for mortgage customers and its relationship with the industry funds that own it.
Super fund satisfaction mixed, SMSFs unhappy
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
At a time when many Australians are engaging directly with their superannuation fund for the first time, member satisfaction appears mixed, with two separate surveys producing some opposing views.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ashleigh Crittle
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
For JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle COVID-19 has thrown new challenges her way while also revealing what is most important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something V8lvOsd3