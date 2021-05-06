NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Japan's elusive virtuous cycle
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 6 MAY 2021   11:54AM

As expected, the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) monetary policy board decided to keep current settings unchanged at its April meeting.

Ever the optimist, the BOJ summarised its view in its "Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices (April 2021)" report, saying: "Although the level of Japan's economic activity, mainly in the face-to-face services sector, is expected to be lower than that prior to the pandemic for the time being, the economy is likely to recover, with the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) waning gradually and supported by an increase in external demand, accommodative financial conditions, and the government's economic measures.

"Thereafter, as the impact subsides, it is projected to continue growing with a virtuous cycle from income to spending intensifying."

There goes that "virtuous cycle" mantra again. Nothing wrong with that but perhaps the BOJ believes that if it repeats it often enough, someday, one day, it will come true. The earliest reference to the "virtuous cycle" I found was in the Japanese central bank's "Summary of Opinions at the Monetary Policy Meeting on December 20 and 21, 2017" document.

"Japan's economy is expanding moderately, with a virtuous cycle from income to spending operating. Going forward, it is likely to continue expanding on the back of highly accommodative financial conditions and underpinnings through the government's past stimulus measures," the BOJ said.

Still, to this day inflation - headline and core - has gone nowhere near the BOJ's 2% target despite introducing QQE with Yield Curve Control and Negative Interest Rates in 2016.

But I digress. While the BOJ upgraded its GDP growth forecasts in its April 2021 Outlook report - 4.0% in 2021 (from 3.9% predicted in January 2021) and 2.4% (from 1.8%) - it doesn't expect core inflation to reach target - 0.1% this year, 0.8% in 2022 and 1.0% in 2023.

The resurgence of coronavirus infections in the country is already nullifying one of the BOJ's assumptions - "The outlook is based on the assumption that the impact of COVID-19 will wane gradually and then almost subside in the middle of the projection period" -- with the government reportedly considering extending the 17-day state of emergency placed on the prefectures of Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo beyond 11 May as cases continued to increase since 25 April when the state of emergency was announced.

With only less than three months to go, the extension of emergency restrictions raises doubts over the Olympics. If cancelled or delayed (again), it would remove the benefits -- increased travel and tourism and broadcast rights to events - Japan could get as host.

In its policy statement, the BOJ promised that, "the Bank will closely monitor the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if necessary".

It's necessary now.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

