NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: Europa rides the bull once again
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 9 APR 2021   11:35AM﻿

Just like the myth of Europa, Eurozone equities are riding on the back of a bull.

Eurozone equities soared to their highest levels in 13 years. The VStoxx index - the Eurozone's fear gauge dropped to 13-month lows. Lucky 13.

The Euro Stoxx-50 index closed at 3,977.83 points overnight - up 12% year-to-date -- and the VStoxx index dropped to a reading of 16.7 points - down 33% year-to-date - just as the European Central Bank (ECB) released the minutes of its 11 March of meeting detailing the Governing Council's concern over the regions' growth outlook due to coronavirus mutations and the slow pace vaccinations in the continent.

To wit: "...the ongoing pandemic - including the spread of virus mutations - and its implications for economic and financial conditions continued to be sources of downside risk."

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

But have no fear, European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde is here, whispering hope that "although downside risks associated with the pandemic remain in the near term" the "...risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook have become more balanced".

The 'minutes' "re-emphasised the dichotomy between continued elevated risks to the outlook in the short term and more positive developments in the medium term. While the degree of uncertainty was still high, it was seen to have lessened compared with at the time of the December projections. It was noted that financial market dynamics suggested a rather positive outlook".

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

This is backed up by recent upgrades to the Eurozone's economic growth outlook by both the OECD and the IMF.

The OECD's March 2021 "Interim Outlook Forecasts" has Eurozone GDP growing by 3.9% this year - up from 3.6% it forecast it December - and 3.8% in 2022 - up from 3.3%. Similarly, the IMF's April 2021 "World Economic Outlook' report sees the region's economy growing stronger - 4.4% in 2021 and 3.8% in 2022—compared with the 4.2% and 3.6% it projected three months earlier.

Then again, if all else fail and to counteract the risks to growth, "we will continue to conduct net asset purchases under the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) with a total envelope of €1.850 trillion until at least the end of March 2022" and "stands ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner, in line with its commitment to symmetry".

Former ECB president Mario Draghi was dubbed 'Super Mario' for doing "whatever it takes" to revive the Eurozone economy from the global financial crisis and Grexit but as the ECB's balance sheet shows, Madam Lagarde has supersized this.

Just as we were advice not to fight the Fed, I wouldn't be standing in the way of the ECB either and ... that's no myth.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Hot flashes
Chief economist update: The do-nothing Fed
Chief economist update: Positive feedback loop
Chief economist update: BOJ has no plans to ease easing
Chief economist update: BOE not letting its guard down
Chief economist update: What a difference an Australian year makes
Chief economist update: Powell said, Yellen said
Chief economist update: ECB gives PEPP talk
Chief economist update: When 6%-plus growth is deemed too low
Chief economist update: Confidence contagion
Editor's Choice
ATO quizzed on readiness for stapling
KANIKA SOOD
The Australian Taxation Office yesterday couldn't answer exactly how many stapling-triggered employer checks it expects, but maintained its readiness for a July 1 go-live.
State Street tech to back crypto trading platform
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The asset manager is partnering with a start-up to build a new platform for institutional investors to trade digital currencies.
AustralianSuper subverts stapling logic
KARREN VERGARA
Australia's largest superannuation fund is taking issue with the proposed stapling regulations, arguing that the model is backwards and will not protect members from being stuck in dud funds.
APRA to overhaul offshore reinsurance standards
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The prudential regulator has commenced industry consultation on revisions to the prudential standards for life insurers to protect life insurance policy holders against the use of offshore reinsurers.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kate Anderson
GROUP EXECUTIVE OF ADVICE AND SOLUTIONS
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
A recent accident forced Centrepoint Alliance group executive of advice services and solutions Kate Anderson to slow down for what felt like the first time, giving her the space to realise what is really important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something rOQHInB6