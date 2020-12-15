NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: East and west at crossroads
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 15 DEC 2020   11:48AM

China has continued to tighten the screws on Australia after formally banning the importation of Australian coal.  The reason, or reasons, are immaterial.

Beijing could dig up a number of justifications for its most recent diktat the same way it did when it imposed bans, reduced import quotas, and/or increased tariffs on "Made in Australia" beef, barley and seafood, timber, wine, lobsters, and cotton.

I'm pretty sure the politburo's scouring through its shopping list of Australian items it could do without as I type, and would continue to do so until Australia "sees the light" that, in turn, would serve as a warning to other nations that dare to defy China.

And defied China, Australia did for the following reasons:

This spurred a Chinese embassy official in Canberra declaring: "China is angry. If you make China the enemy, China will be the enemy."

A rose by any other name...

For all intents and purposes, China is bullying Australia into submission and Australia is correct to stand its ground.

But as the US-China trade war proved, directly antagonising the powers that be in China will only increase the dragon's aggression.

If the mighty US cannot make China kowtow to its wishes, what hope does tiny Australia have?

But all this boils down to the east-west divide and their cultural differences.

Westerners tend to appreciate frank and brutal assessments, even if done in heated arguments with lots of screaming and inches away from a full-on fistfight.

The opposite holds true for most Asian societies, and most especially in China, where the concept of "saving face" is held as one of the highest regards.

Causing one to lose face brings them and their family down in the eyes of the community. So much so, that in Japan samurai warriors beg to be allowed to commit "seppuku" or "harakiri" to restore honour to themselves and their families after bringing shame to themselves.

As tripsavvy.com advises: "Sometimes letting someone be wrong is better than pointing out they are wrong. Causing someone public embarrassment in any form is an unforgivable no-no".

"What you may perceive as a gesture of goodwill (eg telling an older gentleman that he has toilet paper stuck to his shoe) could cause him personal embarrassment, leading to loss of face. In some instances, less damage will be done by letting him trail that toilet paper down the hallway! He'll eventually discover it on his own and suffer less loss of face, especially as everyone pretends not to have seen."

But I digress.

Australia could invoke World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules and regulations or seek redress from the international trade body. But what good will it do compared to a large economy like China that chooses to ignore WTO rulings?

Beijing already rejected the international tribunal in The Hague favouring the Philippines in the case with the disputed islands in the South China Sea and for all of Trump's machismo, Beijing's still standing tall.

Former consul-general to Hong Kong Jocelyn Chey said it best when she advised the Morrison government to: "Just shut up for a while. Every time someone says something, it just makes it worse."

Or as Bruce Lee said: "Notice that the stiffest tree is most easily cracked, while the bamboo or willow survives by bending with the wind."

