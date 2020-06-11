NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: Don't fight the Fed
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 11 JUN 2020   11:02AM

Steady all the way ... to 2022.

As expected, the US Federal Reserve left the fed funds rate target at 0-0.25% at the conclusion of its 9-10 June FOMC meeting, repeated their commitment "to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy ... until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals".

The FOMC's "Summary of Economic Projections" and the "dot plot" indicate that the Fed doesn't expect its confidence in achieving its objectives returning until after the year 2022.

The "FOMC participants' assessments of appropriate monetary policy: Midpoint of target range or target level for the federal funds rate" chart shows that all 17 of them expect the fed funds rate to remain at 0-0.25% this year and in 2021 and 15 "participants" (two foresee higher interest rates, one at 0.375% and 1.125%) in 2022.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Depression, Recovery, and the Risk of Time

This is understandable given the Fed's latest projections: "The Fed expects US real GDP growth to contract by 6.5% in 2020 (instead of the 2.0% expansion forecast in December 2019) before rebounding to 5.0% in 2021 and 3.5% in 2022; the unemployment rate to rise to 9.3% in 2020 and decline to 6.5% in 2021 and 5.5% in 2022; the PCE price inflation would decelerate from 1.4% in 2019 to 0.8% in 2020 before speeding up to 1.6% in 2021 and 1.7% in 2022."

As chair Jerome Powell explained in his press conference: "What the June SEP shows is a general expectation of an economic recovery beginning in the second half of this year and lasting over the next couple of years, supported by interest rates that remain at their current level near zero."

Powell also addressed recent speculations of yield curve control.

"The measures we discussed included explicit forms of forward guidance and asset purchases; we used these tools in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, and they have become a standard part of our toolkit. We also reviewed the historical and foreign experience with targeting interest rates along the yield curve. Whether such an approach would usefully complement our main tools remains an open question," he said.

Asked whether ultra-low interest rates and money printing are blowing bubbles in asset markets, the Fed chair replied:

"Just the concept that we would hold back because we think asset prices are too high ... what would happen to the people we're actually legally supposed to be serving? We're supposed to be serving maximum employment and stable prices," Powell said.

This statement underwrites continued gains in the US equity market as it maintains TINA (there is no alternative) and warns against that old adage, "don't fight the Fed".

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Powell blamed for fall on Wall Street
Chief economist update: Equity market disconnect
Chief economist update: Border brawl
Chief economist update: Better than all the rest
Chief economist update: Pay cut or pay not?
Chief economist update: What to expect when you're expecting
Chief economist update: Eurozone contraction heads from mild to severe
Chief economist update: China's beef with Australia
Chief economist update: The ECB's PEPP economy
Chief economist update: Hong Kong is ours
Editor's Choice
AustralianSuper bets on build-to-rent
ELIZA BAVIN
AustralianSuper has made a significant investment into an Australian build-to-rent developer.
Boutique appoints ESG lead
ELIZA BAVIN
One of the country's oldest boutiques has appointed a new head of ESG, hiring from BT.
Best equities funds to May end
KANIKA SOOD
New Morningstar data names the equities funds that tallied up the highest returns in the 12-months ending May 31, with Baillie Gifford, Nikko and Perpetual funds among the winners.
VicSuper disputes fee hike claim
HARRISON WORLEY
The $23 billion industry superannuation fund has responded to a claim its members will face increased financial advice fees upon its mega-fund merger with First State Super.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
JUL
29
Advisers Big Day Out: Wollongong 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Michelle Lopez
HEAD OF AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES
ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Michelle Lopez is about to cap off her first year as the head of Australian equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She shares with Kanika Sood the journey that got her there and the challenges facing women in funds management.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Id7KR0vD