Chief economist update: Don't fight the Fed

Steady all the way ... to 2022.

As expected, the US Federal Reserve left the fed funds rate target at 0-0.25% at the conclusion of its 9-10 June FOMC meeting, repeated their commitment "to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy ... until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals".

The FOMC's "Summary of Economic Projections" and the "dot plot" indicate that the Fed doesn't expect its confidence in achieving its objectives returning until after the year 2022.

The "FOMC participants' assessments of appropriate monetary policy: Midpoint of target range or target level for the federal funds rate" chart shows that all 17 of them expect the fed funds rate to remain at 0-0.25% this year and in 2021 and 15 "participants" (two foresee higher interest rates, one at 0.375% and 1.125%) in 2022.

This is understandable given the Fed's latest projections: "The Fed expects US real GDP growth to contract by 6.5% in 2020 (instead of the 2.0% expansion forecast in December 2019) before rebounding to 5.0% in 2021 and 3.5% in 2022; the unemployment rate to rise to 9.3% in 2020 and decline to 6.5% in 2021 and 5.5% in 2022; the PCE price inflation would decelerate from 1.4% in 2019 to 0.8% in 2020 before speeding up to 1.6% in 2021 and 1.7% in 2022."

As chair Jerome Powell explained in his press conference: "What the June SEP shows is a general expectation of an economic recovery beginning in the second half of this year and lasting over the next couple of years, supported by interest rates that remain at their current level near zero."

Powell also addressed recent speculations of yield curve control.

"The measures we discussed included explicit forms of forward guidance and asset purchases; we used these tools in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, and they have become a standard part of our toolkit. We also reviewed the historical and foreign experience with targeting interest rates along the yield curve. Whether such an approach would usefully complement our main tools remains an open question," he said.

Asked whether ultra-low interest rates and money printing are blowing bubbles in asset markets, the Fed chair replied:

"Just the concept that we would hold back because we think asset prices are too high ... what would happen to the people we're actually legally supposed to be serving? We're supposed to be serving maximum employment and stable prices," Powell said.

This statement underwrites continued gains in the US equity market as it maintains TINA (there is no alternative) and warns against that old adage, "don't fight the Fed".

